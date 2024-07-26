DOE Ramping Up General Service Lamp Enforcement

Largely out of public view, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has been ramping up enforcement of its "backstop" efficiency standard and sales prohibition regarding general service lamps, including incandescent bulbs.After a period of enforcement discretion (previewed in published guidance) that has now passed, we expect at least some of DOE's efforts to become public in the coming months as the Department begins to settle enforcement actions and assess civil penalties against non-compliant lamp manufacturers, importers, distributors, and retailers.

The Final Rule

Following a rulemaking process that took many twists and turns over the past decade (as summarized in a prior alert ), as of July 25, 2022, the sale of any general service lamp that does not meet a minimum efficacy standard of 45 lumens per watt hour (lm/W) is prohibited.10 C.F.R. § 430.32(dd).

A "general service lamp" (GSL) is a lamp that:

Has an ANSI base; For an integrated lamp, is able to operate at a voltage or in a voltage range of 12 or 24 volts, 100–130 volts, 220–240 volts, or 277 volts; For a non-integrated lamp, is able to operate at any voltage; Has an initial lumen output of greater than or equal to 310 lumens (or 232 lumens for modified spectrum general service incandescent lamps) and less than or equal to 3,300 lumens; Is not a light fixture; Is not an LED downlight retrofit kit; and Is used in general lighting applications.

10 C.F.R. § 430.2. GSLs include, but are not limited to, general service incandescent lamps, compact fluorescent lamps, general service light-emitting diode lamps, and general service organic light-emitting diode lamps.GSLs consist of pear-shaped A-type bulbs, but also five categories of specialty incandescent lamps (rough service lamps, shatter-resistant lamps, 3-way incandescent lamps, high lumen incandescent lamps, and vibration service lamps), incandescent reflector lamps, and a variety of decorative lamps (T-Shape, B, BA, CA, F, G16-1/2, G25, G30, S, M-14 of 40W or less, and candelabra base lamps). DOE maintains exclusions for twenty-six categories of lamps, including appliance lamps and colored lamps, among others. Id.

Approximately 30 percent of light bulbs sold across the United States in 2020 were incandescent or halogen incandescent lamps. Almost all such lamps would fail to meet the statutory 45 lm/W backstop standard.Because many LED lamps, in contrast, can meet the 45 lm/W standard, DOE's actions are accelerating a transition to LEDs.

Federal and State Enforcement

During this transition, DOE enforcement is likely to most aggressively target manufacturers and importers continuing to distribute non-compliant lamps, and will include the assessment of civil penalties.DOE is authorized to assess penalties of as much as $560 for each non-compliant lamp sold. While enforcement actions typically settle for tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars, DOE has obtained seven-figure settlements for more significant violations or where a business has repeatedly failed to comply.

Specifically with respect to general service lamps (but not for other covered products), the Department is also authorized to enforce against distributors and retailers who sell non-compliant lamps, and early indications are that DOE is beginning to act on that authority.Because the federal backstop standard is enforced at the time of sale, lamps imported into the United States before July 25, 2022, are not exempt from enforcement if sold after the deadline.

Separately, some states—including California—also enforce their own efficiency standards for products not subject to federal standards. The California Energy Commission recently settled an enforcement action for over $120,000 against a company that was selling state-regulated LEDs that were not certified in California's compliance database prior to sale, and which did not meet state standards.

Next Steps

Businesses operating at any stage in the lamp supply chain should, therefore, take immediate steps to ensure they are not making, importing, distributing, or selling to consumers any lamps that do not meet applicable federal or state requirements.To determine whether a particular general service lamp meets the backstop standard, one can take the total lumens produced by the lamp and divide it by its wattage.If the calculated number is below 45, and the product does not qualify for any of the listed exclusions, then it is non-compliant, and its continued sale could prompt federal enforcement.