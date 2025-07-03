June Tip Of The Month: Supreme Court Decision Levels The Playing Field For "Reverse Discrimination" Claims

On June 5, 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision in Ames v. Ohio Department of Youth Services, holding that members of a majority group are not required to meet a heightened evidentiary standard to prevail on a Title VII discrimination claim.

The firm's vision is to be the trusted advisor to the world’s most innovative companies, delivering strategic, high-value solutions critical to their success. Guided by a one-firm culture, Perkins Coie emphasizes excellence, collaboration, inclusion, innovation, and creativity. The firm is committed to building diverse teams, promoting equal access to justice, and upholding the rule of law, reflecting its core values and enduring dedication to clients, communities, and colleagues.

Perkins Coie is a premier international law firm with over a century of experience, dedicated to addressing the legal and business challenges of tomorrow. Renowned for its deep industry knowledge and client-centric approach, the firm has consistently partnered with trailblazing organizations, from aviation pioneers to artificial intelligence innovators. With 21 offices across the United States, Asia, and Europe, and a global network of partner firms, Perkins Coie provides seamless support to clients wherever they operate.

On June 5, 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision in Ames v. Ohio Department of Youth Services, holding that members of a majority group are not required to meet a heightened evidentiary standard to prevail on a Title VII discrimination claim.

This case—which lowers the bar for "reverse discrimination" claims—reached the Supreme Court after several federal courts of appeals had imposed an additional burden on majority-group plaintiffs requiring them to present "background circumstances" evidence, such as statistical data demonstrating a pattern of discrimination, to establish a prima facie case of discrimination under Title VII. The Supreme Court rejected this approach in Ames. The Ames decision serves as a critical reminder that decisions affecting any employees must be based on legitimate, nondiscriminatory reasons, as members of majority and minority groups are equally positioned to pursue discrimination claims. The ruling may also embolden legal challenges to DEI programs, underscoring the importance of carefully reviewing such programs to ensure compliance with applicable law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.