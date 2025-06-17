ARTICLE
17 June 2025

Litigation Lens: Insights From Recent Age Discrimination Litigation (Podcast)

In Ogletree Deakins' new podcast series Litigation Lens, Shareholder Michael Nail (Greenville) will discuss and analyze real employment law cases and outcomes to provide listeners with practical takeaways and insights.
S. Michael Nail and Sarah M. Zucco
In the inaugural episode, Michael is joined by Sarah Zucco (of counsel, New York) to discuss a recent summary judgment opinion from the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas regarding a case involving a supervisor who was allegedly "forced" to retire for failing to report a sexual harassment complaint, as required by company policy. The plaintiff alleged that he was the victim of age discrimination; however, the court found the employer's decision was legitimate and not pretextual. This episode provides practical tips for employers on how to handle similar situations.

S. Michael Nail
Sarah M. Zucco
