Out Of The Office, But At The Bargaining Table: Remote And Hybrid Work Move Into Collective Bargaining

Employers have often treated remote work as a flexible workplace policy, or something that can be expanded, modified or withdrawn as business needs change. Two recent labor developments at DreamWorks Animation and Blizzard Entertainment demonstrate why that assumption may no longer hold, particularly when employees are unionized or considering organization.

On August 21, 2026, DreamWorks’ remote employees ratified their first collective bargaining agreement with The Animation Guild, IATSE Local 839. The agreement received 97% approval among participating voters, with 90 of 108 eligible employees casting ballots. It extends the protections of the Guild’s master agreement to the remote unit through a side letter, providing the same minimum wage scales, healthcare coverage, pension benefits and related protections available to comparable employees working on DreamWorks’ Los Angeles campus.

The structure of the bargaining unit makes the development especially significant. According to the National Labor Relations Board, the unit consists of regular full- and part-time DreamWorks employees performing covered services remotely throughout the United States outside Los Angeles County.

The practical lesson reaches well beyond the entertainment industry: a geographically dispersed workforce does not necessarily prevent employees from forming a coherent bargaining unit. The DreamWorks unit was not organized around a particular office, city or state. Its members were connected by a common employer, related job classifications and shared employment concerns. The same electronic communications and remote-work infrastructure that allow employees to collaborate nationally can also allow them to communicate about workplace issues and organizing.

DreamWorks also illustrates the type of perceived disparity that can drive an organizing campaign. Remote employees working on the same projects as their Los Angeles colleagues reportedly did not receive the same wage scales, healthcare, retirement benefits or contractual protections. The resulting agreement largely eliminated those differences. Compensation and benefit distinctions between remote and onsite employees may be lawful and supported by legitimate business considerations, but unexplained differences among employees performing substantially comparable work can become a persuasive organizing message.

Blizzard Entertainment shows the next stage of the issue. On September 9, 2026, the Communications Workers of America announced that nearly 1,900 union-represented Blizzard employees had ratified contracts covering multiple game teams and shared-service functions. The agreements include a three-day in-office hybrid arrangement, remote-work protections, disability accommodations, grievance procedures, just-cause protections, layoff and recall rights, and obligations to discuss, evaluate and bargain over workplace uses of artificial intelligence.

In other words, DreamWorks demonstrates that remote employees can organize; Blizzard demonstrates that remote and hybrid arrangements can become enforceable provisions of the resulting contract. Once workplace-location requirements are incorporated into a collective bargaining agreement, an employer cannot assume that a future return-to-office initiative may be handled as an ordinary policy revision. The answer will depend on the contract’s precise language, applicable management-rights provisions, established practices and the employer’s bargaining obligations.

Employers should therefore review compensation and benefit differences between remote and onsite employees performing comparable work; avoid assuming that multistate employees are too fragmented to organize; and examine collective bargaining agreements, side letters, bargaining history and established practices before changing hybrid or remote-work requirements. Labor counsel should be involved early in RTO planning affecting represented employees, and management-rights language should deliberately address authority over work location, attendance expectations and future schedule changes.

The central message is straightforward: remote does not mean unorganizable. Geography may no longer define the bargaining community—and remote work is increasingly a collective-bargaining and contract-administration issue, not merely an HR policy choice.