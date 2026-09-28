Policy Pulse: Understanding The Faster Labor Contracts Act – What Employers Need To Know (Podcast)

The Faster Labor Contracts Act (FLCA) has emerged as one of the most closely watched labor proposals on Capitol Hill. To help employers understand what is at stake, Shannon Meade, Executive Director of Littler's Workplace Policy Institute, is joined by Ed Egee, Vice President, Government Relations and Workforce Development at the National Retail Federation, and Kristen Swearingen, Vice President, Legislative and Political Affairs at the Associated Builders and Contractors Association, Inc. and Chair of the Coalition for a Democratic Workplace, to discuss the legislation and its potential implications for employers.

Together, they examine how the bill would fundamentally alter how first contracts are negotiated as well as the factors driving its bipartisan support, and the political and legislative hurdles that could shape its future in the Senate. The conversation also explores the broader labor policy landscape and key developments employers should continue to monitor as debate over the proposal unfolds.