EntertainHR: He-Man: Master Of The HR Universe

For those of you out there who enjoy a little 80’s nostalgia, you were probably as delighted as I was to see that a new Masters of the Universe film was coming to theaters this year with a star-studded cast. What I did not expect from this muscle-bound hero flick was a lesson on human resources best practices and the importance of emotional intelligence.

Our hero, Prince Adam (later known as He-Man, played by Nicholas Galitzine), escapes from his home planet of Eternia to Earth after the evil sorcerer Skeletor (played by Jared Leto) violently attacks the kingdom and captures Prince Adam’s parents. Things are looking pretty bleak in Eternia as the people await the return of their exiled prince.

Fast forward 15 years, and an adult Adam is still on Earth and working in a human resources position. While he spends an inordinate amount of time searching for his lost magical sword (resulting in a lot of conflict with his supervisor), he does manage to pick up on some very important lessons from his HR role—lessons on emotional intelligence that play a significant role in our modern He-Man’s views on leadership and heroism.

While the sword turns Adam into the physically strong He-Man from our childhood memories, it is ultimately Adam’s empathy and efforts to engage in peaceful problem-solving discussions that make him a particularly strong and more mature leader. In one climactic scene, Adam chooses to try and negotiate with Skeletor to restore peace without further violence. Unfortunately (but predictably), Skeletor delights far too much in just being a stereotypical villain.

The film delivers all the expected special effects and exciting action scenes, while still conveying a message that Adam’s true strength derives from his ability to connect with his teammates, communicate well, demonstrate empathy, focus on effective conflict resolution, stay calm in tense situations, and remain open and respectful of the thoughts and opinions of others. The same holds true for any workplace, whether on Earth or elsewhere in the Universe.