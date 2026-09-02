Massachusetts’ New 48-Hour Employee Notification Rule Changes Employer Obligations Post-ICE I-9 Inspection Request

Massachusetts employers must provide written notice to all employees within 48 hours of receiving an ICE Notice of Inspection or request to review I-9 forms and other employment records, unless federal law requires otherwise.

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Takeaways

Massachusetts employers must provide written notice to all employees within 48 hours of receiving an ICE Notice of Inspection or request to review I-9 forms and other employment records, unless federal law requires otherwise.

The requirement went into effect on 08.05.26, as part of Massachusetts’ PROTECT Act of 2026, with no phase-in period.

Employers should review and update inspection-response protocols to ensure they can meet the new notification obligation while continuing to comply with federal immigration law.

Massachusetts’ employers have a new state-law compliance obligation when federal immigration enforcement actions involve workplace records. As part of the PROTECT Act of 2026, signed by Gov. Maura Healey on Aug. 5, 2026, the Commonwealth enacted a provision requiring employers to notify employees when they receive an ICE Notice of Inspection or other request to review I-9 employment eligibility verification forms or employment records.

Employers must provide written notice to all employees within 48 hours of being served with an ICE inspection notice or document request, regardless of whether any particular employee’s records are subject to review. The 48-hour period begins when the employer is formally served, not when it first learns that an inspection may be forthcoming.

The law intends to provide workers with advance notice so they can understand their rights, consult counsel, and prepare for potential immigration enforcement activity. The Act does not prescribe a specific form, content requirement, or delivery method for the notice, leaving employers discretion to establish their own communication procedures.

Beyond the employee-notification requirement, the PROTECT Act includes broader immigration-related measures, including:

Restrictions on immigration enforcement activity at schools, child-care centers, hospitals and medical facilities, and courthouse grounds;

Limits on state and local law enforcement involvement in civil immigration enforcement;

New state-law remedies related to alleged constitutional violations;

Enhanced rights and notifications for immigration detainees; and

Creation of an immigration commission to study and make recommendations on immigration issues in Massachusetts.

What Employers Should Know

The Act does not limit an employer’s ability to cooperate with ICE or comply with federal immigration law. Instead, it imposes a parallel state-law obligation requiring timely notification of the workforce when an inspection is initiated. Noncompliance carries potential penalties of $200 to $500, although the precise enforcement framework and penalty mechanics are still taking shape.

Employers should ensure that ICE communications are immediately routed to the appropriate HR and legal contacts and that the precise date and time of receipt are documented. Before issuing employee notices, counsel should assess whether any federal confidentiality restriction limits disclosure. Absent such a restriction, employers must provide notice within the required timeframe and preserve records demonstrating timely compliance.

Because the statute is silent regarding delivery methods and proof of receipt, maintaining an audit trail of notification efforts is a prudent risk-management measure. The Massachusetts requirement may differ from procedures used elsewhere and complicate multi-state employers’ compliance efforts.

As a practical matter, employers should maintain:

A tested response protocol for ICE Notices of Inspection developed with immigration and employment counsel; and Clearly defined procedures addressing internal notifications, facility access, record preservation, and escalation steps.

Integrating these into existing compliance processes now will place employers in the strongest position to respond quickly and meet the Act’s 48-hour deadline when an inspection notice arrives.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.