Reported EEOC Procedural Changes May Shorten Employer Response Times

Employers responding to discrimination charges filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) may soon face significantly shorter deadlines, according to reports of an upcoming nationwide procedural change. While the agency has not yet publicly released the policy, the expected changes could dramatically affect how employers and counsel respond to EEOC investigations.

Under current practice, employers generally have 30 days to submit a position statement, which is a written response explaining the company’s position regarding the allegations in a Charge of Discrimination. Although extensions have become more difficult to obtain in recent years, EEOC offices have often granted additional time when warranted by circumstances and an employer has been working in good faith to respond as soon as possible.

We have learned that the EEOC is soon expected to reduce the standard response period from 30 days to 15 days and adopt a much more restrictive approach to extension requests; in fact, we have already seen these new deadlines in recent requests for position statements. Employers may attempt to request an extension of this 15-day period, but our understanding is that these requests may be denied or any additional time granted will be very limited. These changes are expected to be agency-wide. If implemented, employers could have considerably less time to gather facts, review documents, interview witnesses, and prepare a comprehensive response.

The impact may be particularly significant for larger, more complex matters. Cases involving multiple employees, extensive personnel records, disability or leave accommodation issues, or broader workplace practices often require substantial factual investigation before a meaningful response can be prepared. A shortened deadline could make that process more challenging.

In addition, the EEOC may now be less tolerant of late submissions. In some instances, the EEOC has issued cause findings days after a response deadline passed, including in cases where an employer requested an extension that was denied shortly before the due date and no subpoena or pre-subpoena letter was issued. These findings can be consequential because they may influence subsequent litigation or settlement discussions. Perhaps even more important, in some jurisdictions a trial court may exercise its discretion to admit EEOC cause findings into evidence in a subsequent lawsuit.

In light of these expected changes, employers may want to review their internal processes for handling EEOC charges. Prompt communication among human resources personnel, managers, and legal counsel will become increasingly important where response deadlines are shortened. Organizations may also need systems to quickly collect relevant records and identify key witnesses when a Charge is received.

Due to the EEOC’s expected condensed response deadlines, employers may wish to evaluate their internal charge-response processes and implement practices designed to accelerate fact gathering, witness identification, and internal review. When an employer determines that meeting a 15-day deadline is not feasible and is unable to obtain a workable extension from the EEOC, early coordination with experienced employment counsel can help assess available options, prioritize critical fact-gathering efforts, preserve defenses and objections, and develop an effective strategy for responding under compressed timelines. Littler is available to assist employers in assessing their current processes and navigating the practical and legal challenges presented by these evolving EEOC procedures.

Because the EEOC’s policy has not yet been formally released, details could change before implementation. Nevertheless, employers that regularly respond to EEOC charges may wish to monitor this situation closely and evaluate whether their current procedures would allow them to meet substantially shorter response deadlines. Littler’s Workplace Policy Institute will keep readers apprised of new developments.