Illinois Introduces Workplace Protections For Menopause-Related Conditions

Illinois has expanded workplace protections under the Human Rights Act to include menopause-related conditions, requiring employers to prevent discrimination and provide reasonable accommodations. Starting January 1, 2027, employers with one or more employees must update their policies, handbooks, and workplace notices to comply with these new requirements.

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On August 7, 2026, Illinois enacted amendments to the Illinois Human Rights Act (IHRA) establishing workplace protections for employees experiencing menopause-related conditions. The amendments apply to Illinois employers with one or more employees and will be effective January 1, 2027.

Discrimination Based on Menopause-Related Conditions

The IHRA prohibits Illinois employers from discriminating against employees based on pregnancy, which the statute currently defines as including pregnancy, childbirth, or medical or common conditions related to pregnancy or childbirth. Effective January 1, 2027, the definition of “pregnancy” under the IHRA will be expanded to cover “menopause-related conditions.” These conditions include perimenopause, menopause, and associated medical or symptomatic conditions, such as vasomotor symptoms, sleep disruption, cognitive or mood changes, and osteoporosis-related changes. Under the new amendments, Illinois employers will be prohibited from discriminating against employees based on any of the above menopause-related conditions.

Reasonable Accommodations for Menopause-Related Conditions

In addition to the prohibition on discrimination, the new IHRA amendments will require Illinois employers to provide reasonable accommodations for menopause-related conditions, falling under the same types of reasonable accommodations that can be provided for pregnancy. Under the IHRA, reasonable accommodations for “pregnancy” include, but are not limited to, frequent or longer bathroom breaks, water breaks, or rest breaks; seating; assistance with manual labor; light duty; temporary transfer to a less-strenuous or hazardous position; accessible worksite; equipment modification; job restructuring; part-time or modified work schedule; adjustment or modification of examinations, training materials, or policies; reassignment to a vacant position; and leave necessitated by pregnancy, childbirth, or medical or common conditions resulting from pregnancy or childbirth. In addition, the amendments expand this list of suggested accommodations to include flexible scheduling, modified work hours, and temperature- or climate-adjusted workspaces.

Posting Requirements

Illinois employers are required to post a notice in a conspicuous location in the workplace and to include the notice in employee handbooks. The notice must include information concerning an employee’s rights under the law. Under the new amendments, the notice must include the right to reasonable accommodations for menopause-related conditions.

Next Steps

Ahead of January 1, 2027, Illinois employers should review and revise anti-discrimination and reasonable accommodation policies. Employers should also update employee handbooks and notices as needed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.