The Global Guide Quarterly (Quarter 2, 2026)

The Global Guide Quarterly (GGQ) is a newsletter published by Littler on a quarterly basis to provide high-level and concise coverage of global labor and employment (L&E) law developments in key countries across the Americas, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The GGQ aims to help multinational enterprises stay informed about important changes in the L&E law framework by covering enacted legislation, significant judiciary or regulatory decisions, legislative initiatives, and trends impacting employers.

The GGQ brings together a curated collection of legal updates by attorneys from Littler offices and contributing firms worldwide. This quarter, the newsletter includes updates from 47 jurisdictions, including but not limited to Austria, Brazil, China, Croatia, Finland, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Nigeria, Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam featuring developments pertinent to various regional and industry-specific labor and employment issues.

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Headlines include:

Australia: Victoria Limits Use of NDAs in Workplace Sexual Harassment Matters

Victoria Limits Use of NDAs in Workplace Sexual Harassment Matters Belgium: New Working Time Rules and Cap on Notice Periods

New Working Time Rules and Cap on Notice Periods Canada: Equal Pay Provisions Effective October 20, 2026

Equal Pay Provisions Effective October 20, 2026 Dominican Republic: New Criminal Code Creates Corporate Criminal Liability

New Criminal Code Creates Corporate Criminal Liability Egypt: New Rules Govern Employment of Women and Night Work

New Rules Govern Employment of Women and Night Work Guatemala: Income Tax Reform on Salaries Impact Employers and Employees

Income Tax Reform on Salaries Impact Employers and Employees Ivory Coast: Employment Law Reform, Effective April 2026

Employment Law Reform, Effective April 2026 Lebanon: Additional Professions Reserved for Lebanese Nationals

Additional Professions Reserved for Lebanese Nationals Romania: New Rules on the Access of Foreign Workers to the Romanian Labor Market

New Rules on the Access of Foreign Workers to the Romanian Labor Market South Africa: Changes to Executive Remuneration Disclosure and Governance

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