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1 July 2026

Episode 37: E-Verify Enforcement: Preparing For Desk Audits (Podcast)

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Klasko

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Klasko Immigration Law Partners is dedicated to providing industry-leading employment-based, investment-based, and litigation immigration services to our clients. We help our clients achieve their goals by providing comprehensive immigration legal services. We have a reputation for creative solutions to difficult immigration problems through cutting-edge strategies. Our clients value our extreme responsiveness and our innovative, practical, and effective immigration strategies.
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Could your E-Verify enrollment be triggering the next government audit of your organization? This episode explores the mechanics of E-Verify desk audits, revealing what employers need to know about audit triggers, government requests, and the compliance pitfalls that can lead to serious consequences. Drawing on two decades of I-9 and E-Verify compliance expertise, this practical discussion equips current and prospective E-Verify participants with strategies to navigate this evolving enforcement landscape.
United States Employment and HR
Nick Lowrey
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Description

Your organization enrolled in E-Verify to strengthen compliance, but could that same program now be the source of your next government audit?

In the final episode of Klasko Immigration Law Partners' Worksite Compliance mini-series, host Nick Lowrey, Senior Associate in Klasko's Washington, D.C. office, is joined by John Fay, Director of Product Strategy at Equifax Workforce Solutions. With two decades of experience in I-9 and E-Verify compliance and a background that spans both law and technology, John brings a uniquely practical perspective to one of the most misunderstood enforcement tools currently being deployed against employers.

Nick and John break down what an E-Verify desk audit (officially called a "desk review") actually looks like in practice, including audit triggers, typical government requests, common pitfalls, and potential consequences of non-compliance. Whether you're a current E-Verify participant, considering enrollment, or simply trying to understand how worksite compliance enforcement is evolving, this episode offers a clear-eyed, practical guide to protecting your organization.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Nick Lowrey
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