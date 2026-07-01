Episode 37: E-Verify Enforcement: Preparing For Desk Audits (Podcast)

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- within Employment and HR topic(s)
Description
Your organization enrolled in E-Verify to strengthen compliance, but could that same program now be the source of your next government audit?
In the final episode of Klasko Immigration Law Partners' Worksite Compliance mini-series, host Nick Lowrey, Senior Associate in Klasko's Washington, D.C. office, is joined by John Fay, Director of Product Strategy at Equifax Workforce Solutions. With two decades of experience in I-9 and E-Verify compliance and a background that spans both law and technology, John brings a uniquely practical perspective to one of the most misunderstood enforcement tools currently being deployed against employers.
Nick and John break down what an E-Verify desk audit (officially called a "desk review") actually looks like in practice, including audit triggers, typical government requests, common pitfalls, and potential consequences of non-compliance. Whether you're a current E-Verify participant, considering enrollment, or simply trying to understand how worksite compliance enforcement is evolving, this episode offers a clear-eyed, practical guide to protecting your organization.
Speakers on this episode are:
- Nick Lowrey, Klasko Immigration Law Partners
- John Fay, Equifax Workforce Solutions
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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]