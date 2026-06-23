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23 June 2026

July Is The New January – 2026

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Littler Mendelson

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State legislatures across the United States remain active throughout the year, with significant labor and employment laws taking effect between July 1 and October 1, 2026. Virginia leads with the most new legislation, addressing pay transparency, child labor, non-compete agreements, workplace violence, and background checks, while multiple states introduce regulations on employee screening, service animal definitions, and Transportation Network Company driver relationships.
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Joy C. Rosenquist,Bruce Sarchet, and Carole Wilder
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Each new year, employers in the United States are accustomed to hearing about all the laws that go into effect on January 1. State legislatures across the country, however, are active all year long, and as we have said before, July is the new January. Following is our summary of the notable labor and employment laws taking effect from July 1 through October 1, 2026. Some of the laws are industry specific, but the list is not all-inclusive and does not contain minimum wage updates, which are addressed in a separate publication.

Virginia enacted the most new laws taking effect this summer, including laws relating to pay transparency, child labor, non-competes, workplace violence, and employee background checks for certain employers. Several other states, including Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, and Kentucky have also enacted laws relating to employee background checks, particularly for employers in healthcare-related fields. Laws relating to non-compete agreements have been another popular topic for state legislatures in Louisiana, Maine, New Hampshire, South Dakota, and Tennessee, in addition to Virginia. Also of note – Colorado, Connecticut and Georgia all have new laws further defining a “service animal” for purposes of disability discrimination law. And a number of states have new laws regarding child labor. Finally, several states are implementing laws further regulating Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) and relationships with their drivers.

At the date of publication, some state legislatures were still in session, so these charts may not contain every new generally applicable labor and employment law taking effect soon. Employers with operations in multiple jurisdictions are encouraged to work with counsel to stay up-to-date on legislative and regulatory developments affecting their workplaces.

Alabama

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

Alabama SB 9

Smoking Restrictions

Prohibits the use of electronic nicotine delivery systems in areas where the smoking of tobacco is prohibited.

10/01/26

Alabama SB 30 (HB93)

Employment Contracts and Agreements: Nondisclosure 

Prohibits any contract that bars a party from disclosing facts related to sexual abuse.

10/01/26

Arizona

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

Arizona HB 2310

App-Based Workers: Terminations

Modifies the contract termination requirements for services performed by a qualified marketplace contractor.

07/25/26

Arizona HB 2663

Leave of Absence

Expands existing military leave provisions to require leave for employees during military training or in compliance with military orders.

09/25/26

Colorado

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

Colorado Final Rule re FAMLI Appeals (7 CCR 1107-9)

Paid Family ⁄ Medical Leave and Insurance

Amends the appeals process for challenging administrative decisions issued under the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Act and provides that a hearing officer may reconsider a decision within five business days of issuance under certain circumstances.

07/01/26

Colorado Final Rule re FAMLI Qualifying Leave Reason Clarification (7 CCR 1107-3)

Paid Family ⁄ Medical Leave and Insurance

Clarifies that an absence is caused by a qualifying condition only if it would not have occurred but for the qualifying condition.

07/01/26

Colorado HB1045

Service Animals

Provides definitions for "assistance animal" and "emotional support animal" for the purposes of the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act.

08/12/26

Colorado HB 1207

Pay Equity

Requires employers to provide EEO-1 data to the state beginning July 1, 2027, even if federal EEO-1 reporting is discontinued.

08/12/26

Colorado HB 1417

Discrimination; Public Access

Requires a business that offers an exam or course related to an application, license, certification, or credential, for professional or trade purposes, to offer accessible exams and courses to an individual with a disability.

08/12/26

Connecticut

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

Connecticut HB 5003

Employment Policies

Amends the pay transparency law to require disclosure of the benefits for a posted position; creates retention rights for service workers; requires an employer to notify employees of the right to disability accommodation; requires an employer to provide reasonable break time for expressing breastmilk; requires an employer to publish a guide to pay codes for overtime and pay differentials.

10/01/26

Connecticut HB 5464

Workplace Safety

Prohibits driving while using or holding a mobile electronic device except while in a hands-free mode; requires transportation network companies (TNCs) to adopt service animal nondiscrimination policies; requires TNC drivers to annually complete sexual assault prevention and driver education trainings.

10/01/26

Connecticut SB 4

Privacy and Data Security

Amends the Connecticut Data Privacy Act by establishing new requirements concerning facial recognition technology; eliminates certain exemptions for processing decisions concerning employment.

10/01/26

Connecticut SB 5

AI and Technology

Creates a comprehensive online safety law with significant requirements relating to Automated Employment-related Decision Technology (AEDT). Read here for more information.

10/01/26

Connecticut SB 90

Discrimination; Public Access Issues

Makes certain discriminatory public accommodation practices a hate crime.

10/01/26

Connecticut SB 298

Wholesale and Warehouse Operations

Requires warehouse distribution center employers to provide written descriptions of quotas for employees upon hire; prohibits quotas that would prevent employees from complying with meal or rest periods or health and safety laws. Read here for more information.

07/01/26

Connecticut SB 439

Privacy

Exempts third-party self-service kiosks from the prohibition on electronic surveillance devices and systems in employee lounges.

10/01/26

Connecticut SB 472

Privacy

Requires employers to notify employees of electronic surveillance and to inform them of which prohibited activities may require surveillance without prior notice.

10/01/26

Connecticut SB 1295

Privacy and Data Security: Artificial Intelligence 

Amends the Connecticut Data Privacy Act to expand coverage standards; requires a controller that uses personal data for profiling to conduct an impact assessment.

07/01/26

Florida

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

Florida HB 1069 (SB1168)

Home Health Care: Criminal Background Checks

Amends the list of offenses that must be included in a background check for care placement service employees.

07/01/26

Florida HB 1407

Discrimination and Harassment

Requires certain civil actions with the Florida Commission on Human Relations to be commenced within specified time periods.

07/01/26

Georgia

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

Georgia HB 668

Service Animals for Persons with Disabilities

Clarifies that a "service dog" includes an animal that is being trained; expands the definition of qualifying persons with disabilities who are eligible to use a service dog.

07/01/26

Georgia HB 987

Independent Contractors: Benefits

Provides for portable benefit plans and portable benefit accounts for independent contractors.

07/01/26

Georgia HB 1097

Healthcare: Criminal Background Checks

Requires criminal background checks for owners, applicants, and employees of certain mental health facilities; provides procedures regarding applicants or employees with ineligible determinations and civil penalties for failure to terminate those with ineligible determinations.

07/01/26

Georgia SB 570

Hospitality: Human Trafficking Training

Requires hotel employees to complete human trafficking training upon hire and annually thereafter.

07/01/26

Hawaii

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

Hawaii SB 3082 (HB 2263)

Family Military Leave

Authorizes an eligible employee to take family leave for a qualifying military exigency under state law.

07/01/26

Hawaii HB 2576

Healthcare: Criminal Background Checks 

Clarifies requirements for criminal background checks of employees and volunteers at healthcare facilities.

07/01/26

Idaho

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

Idaho HB 494

Criminal Background Checks

Requires background checks for individuals with direct access to children, elderly, or vulnerable adults.

07/01/26

Idaho HB 521

Criminal Background Checks

Defines qualified entities required to perform background checks for employees who will be working with children, the elderly, or individuals with disabilities.

07/01/26

Indiana

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

Indiana HB 1193

Discrimination and Harassment: Civil Procedure

Amends requirements related to civil actions involving the state civil rights commission.

07/01/26

Indiana HB 1249

Healthcare: Workplace Violence

Requires a healthcare employer to report incidents of workplace battery.

07/01/26

Indiana HB 1302

Child Labor

Repeals the requirement that an employer submit and maintain information about minor employees in the state’s Youth Employment System.

07/01/26

Indiana SB 162

Unemployment

Updates definitions related to unemployment insurance.

07/01/26

Indiana SB 214

Unemployment

Codifies certain administrative rules regarding, among other topics, seasonal and part-time workers, contribution rates, and benefit payments to deceased workers.

07/01/26

Kansas

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

Kansas HB 2602

Independent Contractors: Benefits

Provides for portable benefit accounts for independent contractors.

07/01/26

Kentucky

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

Kentucky HB 48

Criminal Background Checks

Requires an employer to report a physical therapist or physical therapist assistant who has been convicted of certain misdemeanors.

07/15/26

Louisiana

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

Louisiana HB 185

Workers’ Compensation; Independent Contractors

Expands the definition of an "independent contractor" for purposes of workers' compensation.

08/01/26

Louisiana HB 301

Independent Contractors

Provides for portable benefit accounts for independent contractors.

08/01/26

Louisiana HB 315

Noncompete Agreements

Prohibits noncompete agreements for interns and apprentices.

08/01/26

Louisiana SB 288

Background Checks

Provides that qualified private sector entities cannot be provided with expunged criminal records from the state.

08/01/26

Louisiana SB 409

Leaves of Absence

Requires a private employer to grant a leave of absence to an employee serving as an organ donor or bone marrow donor.

08/01/26

Maine

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

Maine LD 54 (HP 18)

Wage Transparency

Requires employers with 10 or more employees to disclose the pay range for a position in each job posting and to current employees upon request.

Read here for more information.

07/29/26

Maine LD 61 (HP 25)

Employee Monitoring and Surveillance

Requires employers that use employee surveillance to provide notice to employees and candidates for employment; prohibits employers from using audiovisual monitoring in an employee's residence or personal vehicle. Read here for more information.

07/29/26

Maine LD 1587 (HP 1045)

Civil Procedure: Notification Requirements

Enhances labor department enforcement powers for violations of state employment laws; requires employers found to be in violation of the law to post a notice of the violation in the workplace.

Read here for more information.

07/29/26

Maine LD 2018 (HP 1348)

Paid Family ⁄ Medical Leave and Insurance 

Clarifies that the state’s paid family and medical leave law does not allow self-insured employers to pool risks with other employers, but allows an employer to share legal, accounting, and administrative costs with multiple employers.

07/29/26

Maine LD 2101 (HP 1416)

Unemployment: Employer Penalty

Establishes a monetary penalty for employers whose unemployment payment is returned unpaid. Reasons commonly include insufficient funds, account closure, stop-payment order, or nonexistence of the account.

07/29/26

Maine LD 2110 (HP 1425)

Drugs and Alcohol

Modifies requirements related to employer substance use testing policies by replacing “probable cause” testing with “reasonable suspicion” testing.

07/29/26

Maine LD 2200 (HP 1479)

Healthcare: Noncompete Agreements

Prohibits employers from requiring or permitting health care practitioners to enter into noncompete agreements in certain circumstances.

07/29/26

Maryland

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

Maryland HB 273 (SB14)

Health and Welfare Plans

Alters the effective dates for the Small Business Health Options Program (SHOP) insurance enrollment.

10/01/26

Maryland HB 624 (SB411)

Healthcare: Staffing Plans

Requires certain hospitals to establish and maintain a staffing committee and to implement a clinical staffing plan.

10/01/26

Maryland HB 829 (SB473)

Rideshare Operators: Human Trafficking Training

Prohibits transportation network company (TNC) operators from allowing applicants and license holders to provide TNC services without completing human trafficking awareness training.

10/01/26

Maryland SB 14 (HB273)

Health and Welfare Plans

Alters the effective dates for the Small Business Health Options Program (SHOP) insurance enrollment.

10/01/26

Maryland SB 411 (HB624)

Healthcare: Staffing Plans

Requires certain hospitals to establish and maintain a staffing committee and to implement a clinical staffing plan.

10/01/26

Maryland SB 417 (HB45)

Mandatory Meetings (“Captive Audience”)

Creates the Maryland Worker Freedom Act; prohibits mandatory employer-sponsored meetings on religious or political matters.

10/01/26

Maryland SB 694

Discrimination and Harassment: Civil Procedure

Provides that filing an initial discrimination complaint with the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights satisfies the prerequisites for commencing a civil action alleging a violation of certain county discrimination laws.

10/01/26

Minnesota

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

Minnesota SB 3210 (HB2380)

Disability Discrimination and Accommodation

Clarifies that failure to engage in the interactive process for disability accommodations may be an unfair discriminatory employment practice.

08/01/26

Mississippi

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

Mississippi HB 4073

401k ⁄ Retirement ⁄ Pension

Establishes the Mississippi Work and Save Program; allows employers to offer eligible employees the choice to contribute to an IRA through a payroll deduction.

07/01/26

Mississippi SB 2704

Health and Welfare Plans

Allows trade association member employers to purchase health coverage from self-funded association plans.

10/01/26

Missouri

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

Missouri SB 907

Website Accessibility: Civil Procedure

Authorizes the state attorney general to bring suit on behalf of businesses that are subject to abusive litigation alleging that a website or web content fails to comply with the accessibility requirements of the ADA or state disability law. 

08/28/26

Nebraska

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

Nebraska LB 320

Hospitality: Human Trafficking Training

Requires lodging establishments to display posters relating to human trafficking and provide trafficking recognition training to employees.

09/17/26

Nebraska LB 397

Workplace Safety and Health

Repeals the requirement that employers must maintain a workplace safety program and workplace safety committees.

09/17/26

Nebraska LB 847

Child Labor

Creates a registered apprenticeship program for minors aged 16 and older; modifies recordkeeping requirements for employment of minors.

07/15/26

Nebraska LB 921

Reductions in Force (RIFs ⁄ WARN); Healthcare; Non-English Speaking Employees

Enacts the Nebraska Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act; creates the Health Care Staffing Agency Registration Act; amends the Non-English-Speaking Workers Protection Act. Read here for more information. 

07/17/26

New Hampshire

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

New Hampshire HB 1168 (LSR 2459)

Wage and Hour: Wage Claims

Extends the time an employer has to file objections to a wage claim from 10 days to 20 days after receiving notice of the claim.

07/07/26

New Hampshire SB 402 (LSR 2148)

Healthcare: Noncompete Agreements

Prohibits any contract or agreement that creates or establishes terms of a partnership, employment, or other form of professional relationship with a physician associate.

07/07/26

New Jersey

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

New Jersey AB 3451

Paid Family ⁄ Medical Leave and Insurance

Lowers the employer coverage threshold under the state Family Leave Act; provides for reinstatement of employees who use state Temporary Disability Insurance or Family Leave Insurance under certain circumstances. Read here for more information.

07/17/26

New Jersey Final Rule re Independent Contractor Classification (NJAC 12:11)

Independent Contractors

Clarifies that the employer has the burden of proof to establish independent contractor status under the applicable regulations and must establish that the services at issue and the individual providing the services meet all three prongs of the regulations. Read here for more information.

10/01/26

New York

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

New York AB 203 (SB5294)

Healthcare: Workplace Violence

Requires hospitals to establish a violence prevention program consistent with regulatory requirements regarding emergency events and workplace violence standards.

09/18/26

Oregon

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

Oregon Final Rule re Federal Hazard Communication Standard Incorporation with Revised Effective Dates (OAR 437-002-0376)

Workplace Safety

Adopts most of OSHA’s amended standards regarding employer requirements for classified hazards present in the workplace as published in the Federal Register on February 13, 2026; extends multiple compliance dates past the federal standard's effective dates.

07/01/26

South Carolina

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

South Carolina SB 688

Unemployment 

Employers with delinquent unemployment tax who have a department-approved installment payment agreement may be permitted to pay unemployment compensation tax at the annual rate unless the employer fails to make a deferred payment or fails to submit certain wage reports.

07/01/26

South Dakota

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

South Dakota HB 1180

Noncompete Agreements

Permits the seller of a business entity to enter into a noncompete agreement with the buyer in certain circumstances.

07/01/26

Tennessee

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

Tennessee HB 1034 (SB995)

Noncompete Agreements

Prohibits the use of noncompete agreements, except under certain circumstances. Read here for more information.

07/01/26

Tennessee HB 2175 (SB2458)

App-Based Workers

Requires delivery network companies to collect specific information during the application process, establish a reporting process for customers who suspect their driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, maintain trip and driver records for one year, and conduct criminal background checks on potential drivers.

07/01/26

Tennessee SB 1587

Immigration

Provides that it is a Class A misdemeanor and creates strict liability for personal injury or property damage, for an employer to knowingly employ and allow a person unlawfully present in the United States to operate a commercial vehicle.

07/01/26

Tennessee SB 1683

Employer Liability

Provides that employers that subsidize costs of certain childcare services for employees are not liable for harm caused by the childcare provider with certain exceptions.

07/01/26

Tennessee SB 2024 (HB1958)

Wage Payment Obligations

Sets the limits for timely payment of wages for employees paid on a piece rate or commission basis.

07/01/26

Vermont

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

Vermont HB 849

Discrimination and Harassment: Civil Procedure

Establishes a state cause of action for violations of federal constitutional rights.

07/01/26

Virginia

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

Virginia HB 176 (SB 149)

401k ⁄ Retirement ⁄ Pension

Amends the definition of "eligible employer" for purposes of the state-facilitated IRA savings program; provides penalties for failure to timely submit contributions.

07/01/26

Virginia HB 238

Wage and Hour Penalties

Provides applicable remedies for violations of certain wage and hour requirements; expands overtime coverage to include home care and long-term care workers. Read here for more information. 

07/01/26

Virginia HB 308

Tobacco Retailers: Employer Liability

Makes tobacco product retailers liable for employees' violations of state tobacco retail permitting laws.

10/01/26

Virginia HB 627(SB 128)

Healthcare: Noncompete Agreements

Expands the prohibition on non-competes for low-wage employees to also cover certain health care professionals.

07/01/26

Virginia HB 636 (SB 215)

Wage Transparency, Salary History

Requires employers to include the wage range for a position in each job posting; prohibits employers from seeking the wage or salary history of prospective employees. Creates a private right of action. Read here for more information.

07/01/26

Virginia HB 675

Discrimination and Harassment: Immigration Status

Creates a civil penalty for coercion or threat by an employer based on immigration status.

07/01/26

Virginia HB 925 

Discrimination and Harassment: Civil Procedure

Extends the statute of limitations for filing a discrimination complaint; allows a civil action to be filed after making a complaint with a local human rights commission.

07/01/26

Virginia HB 1100

Garnishments

Revises the maximum amount of aggregate disposable earnings that may be subject to garnishment

pursuant to a treasurer’s lien.

07/01/26

Virginia HB 1218

Child Labor

Provides that children 14 years and older may be employed at certain summer camps.

07/01/26

Virginia HB 1469

Rideshare Operators: Criminal Background Checks

Requires a transportation network company’s criminal background checks of prospective drivers to include every address at which the driver has resided, not limited to a specific time frame.

07/01/26

Virginia HB 1489

Healthcare: Workplace Violence

Expands workplace violence reporting requirements for hospitals.

07/01/26

Viriginia SB10 (HB 275) 

Child Labor

Allows children aged 16 and older to work in voluntary apprenticeships or other work-based learning experiences provided certain conditions are met.

07/01/26

Virginia SB 100

Emergency Responder Leave

Prohibits retaliation against employees for absence due to serving as voluntary emergency responders.

07/01/26

Virginia SB 170

Noncompete Agreements

Provides that a noncompete is not enforceable if an employer discharges the employee from employment without providing severance benefits. Read here for more information.

07/01/26

Virginia SB 173

Healthcare: Weapons Restrictions

Prohibits the possession of specified weapons in hospitals that provide mental health services or developmental services.

07/01/26

Virginia SB 288

Workplace Safety and Health: Heat Illness Standard

Requires employers to adopt heat illness standards promulgated by the Safety and Health Board. Read here for more information.

07/01/26

Virginia SB 301

Garnishments

Provides the maximum percentage an employer may deduct from an employee’s disposable earnings, as well as the exemptions under certain circumstances.

07/01/26

Virginia SB 430

Anti-Preemption of Local Laws: Successorship Obligations

Permits local governments to enact right of recall and right of retention laws covering service employees.

07/01/26

Virginia SB 433

Labor Management Relations: Unemployment

Excludes an employer's lockout from the definition of a labor dispute for purposes of unemployment benefit eligibility.

07/01/26

Washington

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

Washington Final Rule re Non-Agricultural Youth Employment Updates (WAC 296-125)

Child Labor

DOL amendments to child labor regulations to conform to existing laws. 

07/01/26

Washington HB 1121

Child Labor

Permits individuals 16 or 17 years of age that are enrolled in a college, career, or technical education program to work the same number and frequency of hours during the school year as would be permitted during school vacations or holidays.

07/01/26

Washington HB 1332

App-Based Workers: Notification Requirements

Requires a transportation network company (TNC) to provide an accessible record system available to drivers.

07/01/26

Washington HB 1644

Child Labor: Wage and Hour Penalties

Increases penalties for certain child labor violations.

07/01/26

Washington HB 2105 (SB 5852)

Immigration: Notification Requirements

Requires employers to notify employees in the event of a Form I-9 audit; requires employers to post a notice of immigration-related rights in the workplace.

10/01/26

Wyoming

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation

Main Topic

Summary 

Effective Date

Wyoming SB 41

Independent Contractors: Benefits

Authorizes the establishment of portable benefit accounts for independent contractors.

07/01/26

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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