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29 July 2026

Our Discrimination And Harassment Practice (Video)

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Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight

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Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is committed to litigating and resolving public interest, social justice, and civil rights matters that add significant value to individuals and communities across America. We excel at representing individuals, groups of individuals, and public entities in employment discrimination, whistleblower, ERISA, sexual violence, Title IX, victims’ rights, and public sector litigation.
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Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight's attorneys specialize in representing employees who face discrimination and retaliation in the workplace. The firm focuses on holding employers accountable for civil rights violations and advocating for workers' rights.
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Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight’s articles from Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight are most popular:
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The attorneys at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight discuss representing employees who have been discriminated against or retaliated against in the workplace and holding employers accountable for civil rights violations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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