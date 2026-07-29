Our Discrimination And Harassment Practice (Video)

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight’s articles from Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight are most popular:
- within Employment and HR topic(s)
- in United States
Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight are most popular:
- within Employment and HR, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
- with readers working within the Construction & Engineering industries
The attorneys at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight discuss representing employees who have been discriminated against or retaliated against in the workplace and holding employers accountable for civil rights violations.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]