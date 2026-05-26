Celebrating AANHPI Heritage Month: Building Community Through Leadership And Service (Podcast)

What does it mean to "step up" in the legal profession, and why does it matter? This Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month episode explores how bar associations and community involvement...

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What does it mean to “step up” – and why does it matter?

In this Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month episode of Littler Celebrates, Esther Redman, an associate in Littler’s Phoenix office, is joined by Angel Garrett, a shareholder in Littler’s San Francisco office, and Jordan Wada, an associate in Littler’s Seattle office, to discuss how bar associations and community involvement help build connection, confidence and career momentum.

Grounded in this year’s AANHPI Heritage Month theme, Power in Unity: Strengthening Communities Together, the conversation explores how leadership often begins with small steps – mentoring a peer, raising a hand, or creating space for others.

Along the way, they reflect on the lasting impact of history, the importance of representation, and how investing in others continues to shape the future of the legal profession.

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