Updated Cal/OSHA Workplace Posting

California employers should take note that the Cal/OSHA workplace posting titled “Safety and Health Protection on the Job” was updated in April 2026. The poster summarizes key workplace safety and health obligations...

Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,100+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.

Article Insights

Jackson Lewis P.C. are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

California employers should take note that the Cal/OSHA workplace posting titled “Safety and Health Protection on the Job” was updated in April 2026. The poster summarizes key workplace safety and health obligations under California law and must be displayed in a conspicuous location where employee notices are customarily posted. Failure to display the notice may result in penalties.

The posting reminds employers of their obligation to provide safe and healthful workplaces, comply with applicable Cal/OSHA standards, and maintain a written and effective Injury and Illness Prevention Program (IIPP). It also emphasizes that employees and their authorized representatives must have access to the IIPP. Employers should confirm their IIPP is current, implemented, and supported by documentation, including records demonstrating that employees have been trained on hazards specific to their job assignments.

The poster also highlights several critical employer obligations. Employers must correct known hazardous conditions, must not allow employees to perform work that violates Cal/OSHA standards, and must not permit untrained employees to perform hazardous work. In addition, employers must report any work-related serious injury, serious illness, or fatality to the nearest Cal/OSHA district office immediately, but no later than eight hours.

Employers using hazardous substances should also review their hazard communication practices. The posting explains that covered employers must provide employees with information about hazardous chemicals, maintain access to safety data sheets, and ensure proper training on the safe use of those substances. Employees also have the right to access certain exposure and medical records.

As a practical next step, California employers should confirm that the updated poster is displayed in all required locations, including worksites where notices are typically posted. Employers may also want to use this update as a prompt to review their IIPP, safety training records, hazard communication program, reporting procedures, and internal processes for responding to Cal/OSHA inspections, citations, and employee safety complaints.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.