ARTICLE
15 May 2026

Kenneth J. Wolfe Appointed As New OFCCP Director

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Kenneth J. Wolfe is the new director of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP)...
United States Employment and HR
Scott M. Pechaitis,Jeremy Schneider, and Michael A. Giarratano
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Kenneth J. Wolfe is the new director of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), according to the agency’s website. He assumes the role after Director Ashley Romanias recently stepped down.

Director Wolfe also serves as the director of the Center for Faith at the U.S. Department of Labor, where he leads initiatives to promote religious freedom in the workplace and expand opportunities for faith organizations to participate in the grant process.

Director Wolfe has worked in public service for much of his career. He spent 23 years at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, serving as spokesperson for the Administration for Children and Families and managing public affairs for the human services side of the agency. Director Wolfe has also written editorials in his personal capacity and has prior experience as a news radio anchor and congressional staffer.

This is a developing story, and attorneys at Jackson Lewis P.C. will continue to monitor the situation as more information becomes available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Scott M. Pechaitis
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Jeremy Schneider
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Michael A. Giarratano
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