Robert Driscoll Elected President Of Eastern District Of Wisconsin Bar Association

MILWAUKEE – Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. (Reinhart) is pleased to announce that Shareholder Robert Driscoll has been elected president of the Eastern District of Wisconsin Bar Association (EDWBA).

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren is a full-service, business-oriented law firm with offices in Milwaukee, Madison, Waukesha and Wausau, Wisconsin; Chicago and Rockford, Illinois; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Denver, Colorado; and Phoenix, Arizona. With nearly 200 lawyers, the firm serves clients throughout the United States and internationally with a combination of legal advice, industry understanding and superior client service.

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MILWAUKEE – Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. (Reinhart) is pleased to announce that Shareholder Robert Driscoll has been elected president of the Eastern District of Wisconsin Bar Association (EDWBA). The appointment of came during the association’s Annual Meeting at the St. Kate – The Arts Hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

“EDWBA is a wonderful organization that brings together lawyers, judges, and courthouse staff in a collaborative setting, which helps make the practice of law in the Eastern District more efficient and of a higher quality than it otherwise would be,” Driscoll said.

The president serves a one-year term and works closely with the Executive Director, Katy Borowski, and the Board of Directors to oversee programming for members, community outreach, and new initiatives. Driscoll joined the association in 2008. His term begins on July 1.

The EDWBA, comprised of nearly 700 members, is dedicated to improving the practice of law for attorneys appearing before the Eastern District. The Annual Meeting is the highlight of the EDWBA’s year. Attendees gathered for a luncheon and awards program, with the afternoon dedicated to federal court-related programming.

Driscoll is a shareholder in Reinhart's Labor and Employment and Litigation practices. He helps his clients navigate a wide variety of employment laws with an emphasis on discrimination, wage and hour issues, labor relations, and employment contracts. He also litigates in federal and state courts and agencies.

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