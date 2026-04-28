Littler Lounge: Summer Camp Vibes, Employer Obligations - The Realities Of Seasonal Work (Podcast)

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Summer camp may be all friendship bracelets and field games – but behind the scenes, it’s also a complex workplace with real-life legal considerations. In this episode, hosts Nicole LeFave and Claire Deason are joined by Shareholder Rachel Fendell Satinsky to explore what employers need to know when the “office” looks nothing like an office at all.
While camp itself may only run for a few months, the employment law considerations begin well before the first camper arrives – and often continue after the last canoe is stored away. From hiring minors and managing seasonal staffing to handling accommodations, investigations and conduct in environments where employees live and work side by side, this episode highlights why preparation and clear expectations are essential for camps and other seasonal employers alike.
Whether the workplace includes cabins, campfires or shared living quarters, this conversation offers practical guidance for employers looking to stay compliant while keeping the focus where it belongs – on a successful season.
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