Littler Lounge: Summer Camp Vibes, Employer Obligations - The Realities Of Seasonal Work (Podcast)

Summer camps present unique employment law challenges that extend far beyond the traditional office setting. From hiring minors and managing seasonal staff to handling workplace investigations in environments where employees live and work together, camp employers face distinct legal considerations that require careful planning and clear policies throughout the entire season.

With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow

Article Insights

Nicole S. LeFave’s articles from Littler Mendelson are most popular: with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Insurance and Securities & Investment industries Littler Mendelson are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

Summer camp may be all friendship bracelets and field games – but behind the scenes, it’s also a complex workplace with real-life legal considerations. In this episode, hosts Nicole LeFave and Claire Deason are joined by Shareholder Rachel Fendell Satinsky to explore what employers need to know when the “office” looks nothing like an office at all.

While camp itself may only run for a few months, the employment law considerations begin well before the first camper arrives – and often continue after the last canoe is stored away. From hiring minors and managing seasonal staffing to handling accommodations, investigations and conduct in environments where employees live and work side by side, this episode highlights why preparation and clear expectations are essential for camps and other seasonal employers alike.

Whether the workplace includes cabins, campfires or shared living quarters, this conversation offers practical guidance for employers looking to stay compliant while keeping the focus where it belongs – on a successful season.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.