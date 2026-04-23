The Global Guide Quarterly (Quarter 1, 2026)

The Global Guide Quarterly (GGQ) is a newsletter published by Littler on a quarterly basis to provide high-level and concise coverage of global labor and employment (L&E)...

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The Global Guide Quarterly (GGQ) is a newsletter published by Littler on a quarterly basis to provide high-level and concise coverage of global labor and employment (L&E) law developments in key countries across the Americas, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The GGQ aims to help multinational enterprises stay informed about important changes in the L&E law framework by covering enacted legislation, significant judiciary or regulatory decisions, legislative initiatives, and trends impacting employers.

The GGQ brings together a curated collection of legal updates by attorneys from Littler offices and contributing firms worldwide. This quarter, the newsletter includes updates from 42 jurisdictions, including but not limited to Austria, China, Croatia, Finland, Hungary, Israel, Poland, South Africa, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, and Zambia featuring developments pertinent to various regional and industry-specific labor and employment issues.

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Headlines include:

Australia: Parliament Enacts New Tax Regime for Very Large Superannuation Balances

Parliament Enacts New Tax Regime for Very Large Superannuation Balances Brazil: São Paulo Introduces “Care-Friendly Company” Certification

São Paulo Introduces “Care-Friendly Company” Certification Canada (Ontario): New Job Posting Requirements in Force January 1, 2026

New Job Posting Requirements in Force January 1, 2026 Egypt: New Framework for Apprenticeship Programs

New Framework for Apprenticeship Programs Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Increased Saudization Quotas for Marketing and Sales Roles

Increased Saudization Quotas for Marketing and Sales Roles Malaysia: Gig Workers Act Establishes New Statutory Protections and Consultative Framework

Gig Workers Act Establishes New Statutory Protections and Consultative Framework Portugal: Enhanced Rest and Absence Rights for Informal Caregivers

Enhanced Rest and Absence Rights for Informal Caregivers Romania: New Employment Subsidies for Hiring Older and Vulnerable Unemployed Workers

New Employment Subsidies for Hiring Older and Vulnerable Unemployed Workers South Korea: “Yellow Envelope Act” Expands Union Protections and Employer Obligations

“Yellow Envelope Act” Expands Union Protections and Employer Obligations Switzerland: New Tax Rules for Cross Border Remote Work Between Switzerland and France

New Tax Rules for Cross Border Remote Work Between Switzerland and France United Kingdom: Data (Use and Access) Act 2025: Key Provisions Now in Force

Data (Use and Access) Act 2025: Key Provisions Now in Force Vietnam: Decree 337 Introduces Electronic Labor Contract Framework

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.