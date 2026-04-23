The Global Guide Quarterly (Quarter 1, 2026)

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The Global Guide Quarterly (GGQ) is a newsletter published by Littler on a quarterly basis to provide high-level and concise coverage of global labor and employment (L&E) law developments in key countries across the Americas, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The GGQ aims to help multinational enterprises stay informed about important changes in the L&E law framework by covering enacted legislation, significant judiciary or regulatory decisions, legislative initiatives, and trends impacting employers.
The GGQ brings together a curated collection of legal updates by attorneys from Littler offices and contributing firms worldwide. This quarter, the newsletter includes updates from 42 jurisdictions, including but not limited to Austria, China, Croatia, Finland, Hungary, Israel, Poland, South Africa, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, and Zambia featuring developments pertinent to various regional and industry-specific labor and employment issues.
Headlines include:
- Australia: Parliament Enacts New Tax Regime for Very Large Superannuation Balances
- Brazil: São Paulo Introduces “Care-Friendly Company” Certification
- Canada (Ontario): New Job Posting Requirements in Force January 1, 2026
- Egypt: New Framework for Apprenticeship Programs
- Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Increased Saudization Quotas for Marketing and Sales Roles
- Malaysia: Gig Workers Act Establishes New Statutory Protections and Consultative Framework
- Portugal: Enhanced Rest and Absence Rights for Informal Caregivers
- Romania: New Employment Subsidies for Hiring Older and Vulnerable Unemployed Workers
- South Korea: “Yellow Envelope Act” Expands Union Protections and Employer Obligations
- Switzerland: New Tax Rules for Cross Border Remote Work Between Switzerland and France
- United Kingdom: Data (Use and Access) Act 2025: Key Provisions Now in Force
- Vietnam: Decree 337 Introduces Electronic Labor Contract Framework
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]