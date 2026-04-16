Policy Week in Review – April 17, 2026

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At a Glance The Policy Week in Review, prepared by Littler’s Workplace Policy Institute (WPI), sets forth WPI’s updates on federal legislation, regulations, and congressional activity affecting the workplace.

White House Announces NLRB Nominations

On April 13, the White House announced the nomination of James Macy from the U.S. Department of Labor to be a member of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for a term expiring on August 27, 2030, to fill the Republican seat vacated by former Chair Marvin Kaplan. Additionally, the White House renominated current Democratic NLRB member David Prouty, whose term expires in August, for a five-year term expiring on August 27, 2031. If the nominees are confirmed by the U.S. Senate, the NLRB will maintain its quorum and increase its majority to three Republican Board members until December 16, 2027, when Chair James Murphy’s term expires.

House Passes Measure Extending TPS for Haiti

On April 16, the House passed a resolution that extends temporary legal protections for Haitian migrants for three years via a procedural vote on a discharge petition filed by Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), co-chair of the House Haiti Caucus. (A discharge petition, typically used by the minority party, requires 218 signatures to bypass committee consideration and circumvent House leadership to force a vote on the House floor.) The measure, passed by a vote of 224-204, with the support of 10 Republicans, now moves to the Senate for consideration where its fate is uncertain. Since February 2025, the administration’s immigration policy has been to end TPS for Haitians.

OSHA Updates National Emphasis Program (NEP) on Heat-Related Hazards

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) updated its National Emphasis Program (NEP) to direct agency resources, including inspections and outreach, on industries and workplaces where heat hazards are more prevalent and most likely to occur. The revised NEP is effective immediately and will be in place for five years. For additional Littler insights, read here.

House Workforce Protections Subcommittee Holds Hearing on AI’s Economic Impact on Workers and Employers

On April 15, Chair Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA) of the House Workforce Protections Subcommittee held the sixth hearing in a series examining artificial intelligence, titled “Building an AI-Ready America: Understanding AI’s Economic Impact on Workers and Employers.” For a recap of the hearing, read here.

House Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions Subcommittee Holds Hearing on EBSA

On April 16, Chair Rick Allen (R-GA) of the House Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions Subcommittee held a hearing to examine the policies and priorities of the Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA), which is responsible for regulating employer-provided benefit plans subject to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). For a recap of the hearing and the testimony of Assistant Secretary Daniel Aronowitz, read here.

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