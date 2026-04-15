Policy Week In Review – April 10, 2026

The Policy Week in Review, prepared by Littler’s Workplace Policy Institute (WPI), sets forth WPI’s updates on federal legislation, regulations, and congressional activity affecting the workplace.

With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow

Article Insights

Shannon Meade’s articles from Littler Mendelson are most popular: within Employment and HR topic(s)

in United States

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries Littler Mendelson are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

At a Glance

The Policy Week in Review, prepared by Littler’s Workplace Policy Institute (WPI), sets forth WPI’s updates on federal legislation, regulations, and congressional activity affecting the workplace.

WIOA Reauthorization Introduced

House Education and Workforce Committee Chair Tim Walberg (R-MI) introduced “A Stronger Workforce for America Act of 2026” (ASWA), which would reauthorize and modernize the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), the nation’s primary workforce development law. Notably, the bill would transfer all adult education and family literacy functions from the Department of Education to the Department of Labor, which is in alignment with the administration’s goals of reducing the footprint of the Department of Education. This move is not favored by the House minority and, therefore, the legislation has lost bipartisan support. However, many of the key provisions contained in the bill are carried over from a previous bipartisan agreement, including: improvements to federal labor market reporting data, reforms to the eligible training provider list, support for virtual employment services, dedicated funding for upskilling workers through “individual training accounts, on-the-job learning, and metrics to strengthen accountability to hold state and local workforce boards responsible for delivering positive outcomes for workers and job seekers.” Given the lack of bipartisan support and narrow House majority, the legislation is unlikely to advance.

EEOC Releases Report on Agency’s Performance

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) released a combined report detailing the agency’s FY27 performance plan and FY25 performance report. Regarding the agency’s FY25 performance, the results reveal that the EEOC secured almost $660 million in monetary relief for victims of employment discrimination—the agency’s third-highest total monetary recovery in recent history. The report also outlines the agency’s performance measurement process, including overarching goals and performance measures designed to gauge progress in meeting the goals.

Chair Cassidy Sends Letter to Governor Ferguson Rebuking Enactment of Washington State’s NLRB Trigger Law

Chair Bill Cassidy of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, wrote a letter dated April 7 to Washington Governor Bob Ferguson raising questions and concerns regarding the recent enactment of state law HB 2471, which expands the jurisdiction of the state of Washington’s Public Employment Relations Commission (PERC) to private-sector matters when the National Labor Relations Board declines to assert jurisdiction in a particular matter. Dr. Cassidy states, “This broad infringement of the NLRB’s jurisdiction undermines processes long-enshrined in federal law that protect workers and falsely suggests to workers that PERC decisions can provide a legal resolution.”

Upcoming Congressional Hearings

Chair Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA) of the House Workforce Protections Subcommittee will hold the sixth hearing of its series on artificial intelligence, titled “Building an AI-Ready America: Understanding AI’s Economic Impact on Workers and Employers,” on Wednesday, April 15, at 10:15 a.m. ET. The hearing will be live-streamed on the Committee’s YouTube page.

Chair Rick Allen (R-GA) of the House Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions will hold a hearing, titled “Examining the Policies and Priorities of the Employee Benefits Security Administration,” on Thursday, April 16 at 10:15 a.m. ET. The hearing will be live-streamed on the Committee’s YouTube page.

Chair Tim Walbert (R-MI) of the House Education and Workforce Committee will hold a hearing, titled “Examining the Polices and Priorities of the Department of Human Services,” on Friday, April 17 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The hearing will be live-streamed on the Committee’s YouTube page.

DOL to Host Inaugural “Shaping the Future of American Workforce” Event

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) will host an inaugural event at its headquarters focused on “Shaping the Future of the American Workforce” on Monday, April 27 from 9 a.m.-11:00 a.m. The roundtable event will convene multiple stakeholders, including industry, educators, and community leaders, to explore pathways for in-demand jobs and strategies to strengthen America’s workforce.

Registration Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shaping-the-future-of-american-workforce-tickets-1986833720141?aff=oddtdtcreator

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.