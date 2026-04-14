Littler Lounge: Accommodations Unleashed - What Employers Need to Know About Service and Emotional Support Animals (Podcast)

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What happens when employees ask to bring animals into the workplace – and how should employers respond? In this episode of Littler Lounge, hosts Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave are joined by Littler shareholder Trevor Hardy to unpack the landscape of service animals, emotional support animals and workplace accommodations – for a conversation that proves these requests aren’t always as straightforward as an ergonomic chair.
Drawing on both professional experience and personal perspective, Trevor walks through the issues an employer may need to consider when requests for service animals and emotional support animals come in, from understanding what federal and state laws do (and don’t) say to managing coworker concerns, allergies, and the occasional skeptical side eye. The conversation explores what the interactive process really looks like in practice, why these requests are on the rise, and what happens when good intentions, legal requirements and office dynamics don’t always align neatly.
Listen in for some helpful tips when accommodation requests come with fur, maybe a leash and a lot of questions.
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