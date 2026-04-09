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9 April 2026

LaborSpeak: Washington’s Non-Compete Law (Video)

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Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

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Washington State has enacted legislation that will render most non‑compete agreements void and unenforceable as of June 30, 2027. Learn more about the Washington non‑compete law in Akin’s latest LaborSpeak video.
United States Employment and HR
Lauren Helen Leyden and Alex Lau
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Washington State has enacted legislation that will render most non‑compete agreements void and unenforceable as of June 30, 2027. Learn more about the Washington non‑compete law in Akin’s latest LaborSpeak video.

For information about other aspects of the law, see the related article linked below.

For other LaborSpeak videos discussing non-competes, see the related videos linked below.

Have a question or a topic you’d like to see covered in a future installment of LaborSpeak? Please submit your suggestions to us.

Our LaborSpeak video series examines critical trends and issues affecting employers nationwide. We invite you to subscribe to our YouTube channel. Click the bell icon and you will be alerted as we drop new videos in the future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Lauren Helen Leyden
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Alex Lau
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