LaborSpeak: Washington’s Non-Compete Law (Video)

Washington State has enacted legislation that will render most non‑compete agreements void and unenforceable as of June 30, 2027. Learn more about the Washington non‑compete law in Akin’s latest LaborSpeak video.

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Washington State has enacted legislation that will render most non‑compete agreements void and unenforceable as of June 30, 2027. Learn more about the Washington non‑compete law in Akin’s latest LaborSpeak video.

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For information about other aspects of the law, see the related article linked below.

For other LaborSpeak videos discussing non-competes, see the related videos linked below.

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