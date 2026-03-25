Deadline Approaching: California Employers Must Implement Emergency Contact Notification Policy By March 30, 2026

By Monday, March 30, 2026, employers must give employees the opportunity to name an emergency contact and to indicate whether that contact should be notified if the employee is arrested or detained at the worksite...

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Significant monetary penalties may apply

By Monday, March 30, 2026, employers must give employees the opportunity to name an emergency contact and to indicate whether that contact should be notified if the employee is arrested or detained at the worksite, during work hours, or while engaged in job duties offsite where the employer has actual knowledge. Employers must also allow employees to update that information during employment. If an employee has requested notification, the employer must notify the designated contact should the employee be arrested or detained in the circumstances described in the statute (see above).

When due: March 30, 2026, or upon hiring (for those hired after compliance date)

Penalty: $500 per employee per day (for failure to notify employee of their rights, or for late notification), up $10,000 per employee

Recommendation: Notify all California employees in writing of their right to name an emergency contact for any purpose and to indicate whether employer should notify that contact if employee is arrested or detained during working hours or while performing work duties

Authority: Cal. Labor Code §§ 1555, 1558(d)(2)

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