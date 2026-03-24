Fifth District Limits Cook Decision, Bolstering Enforceability Of Employment Arbitration Agreements In California

California employers can breathe a sigh of relief. On March 17, the Fifth District Court of Appeal issued a significant, published decision in Ayala-Ventura v. Superior Court that is likely...

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California employers can breathe a sigh of relief. On March 17, the Fifth District Court of Appeal issued a significant, published decision in Ayala-Ventura v. Superior Court that is likely to maintain enforceability of employee arbitration agreements in the state.

Employers have long relied on arbitration agreements as a valuable tool for resolving workplace disputes in a more efficient and cost-effective manner than possible with traditional litigation. However, the enforceability of arbitration agreements was challenged by a 2024 decision in Cook v. University of Southern California from California’s Second District Court of Appeal, leading employers to question the viability of their existing agreements.

The Fifth District Court of Appeal’s decision in Ayala-Ventura v. Superior Court provided a narrow interpretation of the Cook decision and held that the case should be limited to its unique facts and does not apply to typical employment relationships.

The Cook Decision

In Cook v. University of Southern California, the Second District Court of Appeal held that an arbitration agreement between a former university employee and the University of Southern California (USC) was unconscionable and unenforceable. The plaintiff sued USC and two former coworkers, alleging discrimination and harassment. USC moved to compel arbitration based on an arbitration agreement Cook had signed as a condition of her employment. The trial court denied the motion, finding the agreement was unenforceable.

Specifically, the court found the agreement’s scope was substantively unconscionable because it required Cook to arbitrate “all claims, whether or not arising out of Employee’s University employment, remuneration or termination.” The trial court noted this would include claims completely unrelated to employment. For example, given USC’s breadth as, among other things, a university and hospital operator, Cook would be required to arbitrate things like a “botched surgery in a USC hospital in 15 years.” The Court of Appeal affirmed the trial court’s denial of the motion to compel arbitration on unconscionability grounds. This case was a blow to employers throughout California who relied on broadly worded arbitration provisions to encompass all possible employment-related claims between the employer and current and former employees.

The Ayala-Ventura Decision

In Ayala-Ventura v. Superior Court, the Fifth District Court of Appeal was asked to review a trial court’s decision on a janitorial service’s motion to compel arbitration. The trial court granted the employer’s motion to compel, finding it was distinguishable from the agreement in Cook. The Court of Appeal affirmed the decision. In doing so, the appellate court held that Cook should be limited to its unique facts, specifically the fact that USC operates hospitals, sports venues, and numerous other facilities that could give rise to claims wholly unrelated to employment.

The Fifth District reasoned that the concerns in Cook are largely absent in the context of a regular employment relationship with a business that provides only a limited set of services. Unlike USC, a janitorial services company does not operate, for example, hospitals where an employee might seek medical treatment that could generate disputes unrelated to employment. In such circumstances, the court found that an arbitration agreement covering “all claims” between the parties does not present the same unconscionability concerns as it did for USC because the realistic universe of claims that could arise is inherently tied to the employment relationship.

The Ayala-Ventura decision is significant for employers because it demonstrates that California courts will engage in a context-specific analysis of unconscionability rather than applying Cook as a blanket rule. This context-specific approach means that well-drafted arbitration agreements remain enforceable, particularly when the employer’s business does not present the unique circumstances found in Cook. It also provides appellate court support for the position that Cook does not invalidate all arbitration agreements with broadly worded provisions. As a result, most employers seeking to enforce their arbitration agreements can now point to published authority distinguishing Cook based on the limited nature of their business operations.

Takeaways for Employers

Regardless of this favorable development, employers should periodically review their existing arbitration agreements to ensure they are well-positioned to withstand unconscionability challenges. Agreements that are narrowly tailored to employment-related disputes are less likely to face the concerns identified in Cook.

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