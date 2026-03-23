Top Five Labor Law Developments For February 2026

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- National Labor Relations Board General Counsel (GC) Crystal
Carey issued a new directive calling for less aggressive
enforcement of workplace rule violations. Memorandum GC 26-03. The memo reaffirms
guidance issued by former Acting GC William Cowen and the
rescission of several memoranda issued under Biden-era GC Jennifer
Abruzzo. It encourages settlement but discourages the routine use
of enhanced remedies (such as notice headings, apology letters, or
nationwide postings) in settlement practice. To that end, the memo
directs Board regions to promptly seek settlement of pending cases
based solely on the maintenance of potentially unlawful rules. It
noted such cases are an inefficient use of Board resources where
there has been no enforcement or actual impact on employees. The
memo provides further guidance aimed at efficiency, such as
requiring that charging parties submit supporting evidence within
two weeks of filing a charge and regions' requests for evidence
be narrowly tailored to promote efficiency. Employers can expect
the Board to actively review pending matters to apply these updated
protocols.
- The Board reinstated its long-standing employer-friendly
standard for determining joint-employer status. 29 C.F.R. § 103.40. The final rule
reinstates the 2020 standard issued under the first Trump
Administration that vacated the Board's broader 2015 standard
under Browning-Ferris Industries of California, Inc., 362
NLRB No. 186. To be found a joint employer under the reinstated rule, a business must possess and
exercise "substantial direct and immediate control" over
at least one essential term and condition of employment of another
employer's employees: (1) wages, (2) benefits, (3) hours of
work, (4) hiring, (5) discharge, (6) discipline, (7) supervision,
and (8) direction. An employer will not be held to be a joint
employer if such control is exercised on a sporadic, isolated, or
de minimis basis. The Board determined its issuance of the
final rule is "ministerial in nature" because the prior
2023 rule returning to the Browning-Ferris standard was
vacated before it took effect. As a result, a notice-and-comment
period under the Administrative Procedure Act is unnecessary, the
Board said.
- The Board declined to impose financial penalties for an
employer's refusal to bargain; the GC issued a memo ending the
Biden-era GC's efforts to expand the Board's remedial
authority. Longmont United Hospital and National Nurses
Organizing Committee/National Nurses United
(NNOC/NNU), No. 27-CA-296153 (Feb. 26, 2026). In
a divided decision, the two Republican Board members declined to
overrule Ex-Cell-O Corp., 185 NLRB 107 (1970), the
long-standing precedent holding that the Board lacks authority to
award monetary remedies where an employer unlawfully fails to
bargain. Reaching the same conclusion, the Board found that
requiring employers to compensate employees for "lost
opportunity to engage in collective bargaining" would be
speculative and would risk undermining the bargaining process
itself. The following day, GC Carey's Memorandum GC 26-03 confirmed that the Board
will no longer revisit Ex-Cell-O and will review pending
matters to withdraw related allegations. Although monetary remedies
remain off the table in refusal-to-bargain cases, the Board may
still order employers to bargain or post notice.
- A Connecticut federal judge ruled that a business group
lacked standing to challenge the state's captive audience
law. The law restricts employers from holding mandatory
meetings addressing religious or political matters, including
unionization, and authorizes civil penalties for violations. The
Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA) and several
other business groups jointly challenged the statute as
unconstitutional. However, the director of the Connecticut
Department of Labor's Wage and Workplace Standards Division
testified the agency would not seek to enforce the statute against
CBIA. Accordingly, the court concluded CBIA failed to show a
credible threat of enforcement and therefore lacked standing.
Several other states have passed legislation banning captive
audience meetings, including Alaska, California, Hawaii, Illinois,
Maine, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island,
Vermont, and Washington. Employers and business groups have
challenged these statutes on federal preemption grounds. On Feb.
23, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court denied review of a similar
decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit
upholding Minnesota's captive audience law.
- Industry groups are urging the Board to establish a more employer friendly test for determining independent contractor status. In a joint petition, the groups called on the Board to adopt a rule grounded in the concept of "entrepreneurial opportunity" and a framework similar to, but more expansive than, the one applied in SuperShuttle DFW, Inc., 367 NLRB No. 75 (2019). SuperShuttle restored the Board's pre-2014 approach for assessing independent contractor status. Under that approach, a qualitative evaluation of common law factors (particularly whether an individual has a significant opportunity for economic gain) would determine whether a worker was an independent contractor without National Labor Relations Act protection. The rule proposed by the groups would go further. It would preclude the Board from considering other factors such as the individual's failure to exercise entrepreneurial opportunity or compliance with legal or regulatory requirements. Although the Board may revise precedent through rulemaking, Bloomberg Law reported that Board Member James Murphy stated at an ABA conference that such an approach "doesn't well suit an adjudicatory agency" and Member David Prouty added that the rulemaking process is significantly time consuming.
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