Sixth Circuit Rejects NLRB's Cemex Bargaining Order Framework

What Employers Need to Know

In a significant decision for employers, the US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit has vacated the National Labor Relations Board's (NLRB) controversial Cemex bargaining‑order framework, holding that the Board exceeded its authority by effectively creating new national labor policy through case adjudication rather than rulemaking. While the court upheld findings that the employer committed unfair labor practices, it rejected the NLRB's use of Cemex to impose a bargaining order and remanded the case for reconsideration under existing legal standards.

Background: The Cemex Framework

In 2023, the NLRB issued its decision in Cemex Construction Materials Pacific LLC, establishing a new framework governing union demands for recognition. Under Cemex, when a union presented evidence of majority support and the employer declined voluntary recognition, the employer was required to promptly file a petition for an election. If the employer committed any unfair labor practice during the pre‑election period that would normally warrant setting aside an election, the Board could impose a bargaining order without a rerun election.

This approach marked a departure from the long‑standing standard articulated by the US Supreme Court in NLRB v. Gissel Packing Co. (1969), which permits bargaining orders only in limited circumstances where employer misconduct is so serious that it makes a fair election unlikely.

The Brown‑Forman Case

The case arose from a union organizing campaign at Brown‑Forman's Woodford Reserve Distillery in Kentucky. After the union lost a representation election, the NLRB found that Brown‑Forman committed unfair labor practices during the campaign, including implementing a $4‑per‑hour wage increase, providing free bottles of bourbon, modifying eligibility rules for annual pay increases, and rescinding a policy requiring employees to use vacation time during an annual shutdown.

Relying on Cemex, the Board ordered Brown‑Forman to bargain with the union despite the election loss. Brown‑Forman challenged the bargaining order, arguing that the NLRB lacked authority to impose it under the newly announced standard.

The Sixth Circuit's Decision

In a divided decision, the Sixth Circuit upheld the NLRB's unfair labor practice findings but vacated the Cemex‑based bargaining order. The court concluded that the NLRB exceeded its adjudicatory authority by announcing a new, forward‑looking standard governing bargaining orders through case adjudication rather than formal rulemaking.

The court emphasized that the Cemex standard was not necessary to resolve the dispute before it, particularly because the Board also applied the traditional Gissel framework in the same case. As a result, the court vacated the bargaining order and remanded the matter to the NLRB to reconsider remedies under existing law.

Practical Implications for Employers

End of Cemex Enforcement in the Sixth Circuit. This ruling effectively ends the enforceability of Cemex within the Sixth Circuit, including Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Employers in these states should expect the NLRB to rely on the more demanding Gissel standard when seeking bargaining orders.

It bears noting that the NLRB, under its current composition, had already targeted Cemex for reversal at the Board level. The Sixth Circuit's decision now independently forecloses the Board's ability to enforce Cemex in Sixth Circuit jurisdictions, regardless of future Board action.

Continued Scrutiny of Employer Conduct. The decision does not lessen the risk associated with pre‑election changes to wages, benefits, or workplace policies. The court affirmed the unfair labor practice findings, underscoring that employer conduct during organizing campaigns remains closely scrutinized.

Ongoing Uncertainty Elsewhere. Outside the Sixth Circuit, Cemex may still be asserted by the NLRB unless rejected by other courts or formally rescinded. Multi‑state employers should continue to exercise caution and seek guidance when responding to union recognition demands.

Key Takeaway

The Sixth Circuit's decision represents a meaningful limitation on the NLRB's ability to expand bargaining‑order remedies through case adjudication. While the ruling provides important clarity for employers in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee, it does not eliminate exposure for unfair labor practices during organizing campaigns. Proactive planning and early legal guidance remain critical.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.