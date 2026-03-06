ARTICLE
6 March 2026

US Department Of Labor Proposes New Independent Contractor Rule

On February 26, 2026, the US Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division announced a proposed rule intended to clarify how to determine whether a worker is an employee...
Brett Miller and Catherine E. Fleming
On February 26, 2026, the US Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division announced a proposed rule intended to clarify how to determine whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and related federal laws.

Rescission of 2024 Rule; Return to 2021 Framework

The proposed rule would rescind the Department's 2024 final rule addressing independent contractor classification and replace it with an analysis similar to the approach adopted by the Department in 2021. According to the Department, the proposal aligns with long‑standing Supreme Court and federal circuit court precedent and is intended to make worker classification more predictable for both workers and employers.

Economic Reality Test with Core Factors

The proposed rule applies an 'economic reality' test to determine whether a worker is economically dependent on an employer (and therefore an employee) or is in business for themself as an independent contractor. The rule highlights two core factors: (1) the nature and degree of control over the work, and (2) the worker's opportunity for profit or loss based on initiative and/or investment.

Additional Factors Considered

In addition to the core factors, the Department identifies other considerations relevant to the analysis, including the amount of skill required for the work, the degree of permanence of the working relationship, and whether the work is part of an integrated unit of production. The proposal emphasizes that the actual practice of the parties is more important than contractual labels or theoretical possibilities when determining worker status.

Expanded Application Beyond the FLSA

The proposed rule would also apply this streamlined classification analysis to the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act (MSPA), both of which rely on the FLSA's statutory definition of 'employ.'

Illustrative Guidance

The proposal includes eight fact‑specific examples demonstrating how the economic reality factors would be applied in common, real‑world scenarios.

Read the Proposed Rule

The full proposed rule is available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

