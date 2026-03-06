Littler Lounge: So Much FMLA, So Little Time – A Preview Of Littler's FMLA And ADA Master Class (Podcast)

The conversation covers reasonable accommodation, remote work, neurodiversity, mental health, performance management, and why the interactive process remains a constant through it all.

Hosts Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave are joined by Jeff Nowak to talk about how a moment of professional curiosity turned into a deep focus on the FMLA and ADA – and eventually into one of Littler's most comprehensive master classes. Jeff shares how practical storytelling, real-world scenarios, and fast-moving case law shape the way he practices and teaches in this space.

And if this episode leaves you wanting more, Jeff's FMLA and ADA Master Class kicks off March 3-6, 2026. Four full days of instruction, with a return session later in the year to cover the updates that will inevitably follow.

