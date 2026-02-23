Employment Rights Act 2025 – Timeline For Changes

The Employment Rights Act 2025 (the Act) represents the most significant change to the United Kingdom's employment law landscape in years, and is the enactment of the Labour government's flagship manifesto commitment to strengthen workers' rights. The Act will be implemented in phases beginning April 2026 through January 2027.

To help UK employers prepare for the changes, we have produced a timeline summarizing the key reforms, associated implementation dates, and actions required by employers. Click here to download the timeline.

For additional references on employment, labour, and workplace safety laws in the United Kingdom and across the globe, view our Global Employer Guide.



