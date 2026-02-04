Reminder: OSHA 300A Posting Period Begins February 1

Employers covered by OSHA's recordkeeping rules should prepare now for the upcoming deadline to post the OSHA 300A Annual Summary of workplace injuries and illnesses. The required posting period runs from February 1 through April 30, 2026, leaving limited time to review records and complete the summary of 2025 data. A summary is required even if a facility had no recordable injuries in 2025.

Covered employers must review their prior year injury and illness data, complete the OSHA Form 300A or equivalent form, and have the summary certified by a company executive. The certified summary must be posted at each establishment in a conspicuous location where employee notices are customarily displayed.

The OSHA 300A Annual Summary must remain posted and visible for the duration of the posting period and may not be altered, defaced, or covered. OSHA requires employers to post only the annual summary, not the underlying OSHA 300 Log.

Certain employers, including those with 10 or fewer employees throughout the previous calendar year and those in certain industries, may be exempt from the posting requirement. Even with these exemptions, most employers are subject to the posting requirement, and any exemption should be confirmed by reviewing OSHA's list of exempted industries. Employers must retain the annual summary for five years. Employers in state-plan states should also review applicable state requirements, which may differ from federal OSHA.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.