28 January 2026

The CROWN Act – New Obligations For PA Employers Under The PHRA

Metz Lewis Brodman Must O'Keefe

This past November, Governor Shapiro signed into law House Bill 439, or the CROWN Act (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair).
United States Pennsylvania Employment and HR
Neva Stotler and Anna Truckley
This law amends the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act and prohibits discrimination based upon hair types, styles, and textures associated with race, and hair covering associated with religion. More specifically, the CROWN Act expands the definition of the term "race" and "religious creed" to include traits associated with race, including hair texture and styles such as locs, braids, twists, coils, Bantu knots, afros, and extensions, and hair coverings and hairstyles historically associated with religious practices. This law takes effect on January 24, 2026.

There are some limited exceptions based on valid workplace health and safety reasons or a bona fide occupational qualification. An employer must meet certain, specific criteria in order to establish that an exception to CROWN Act exists. 27 other states have passed their own version of the CROWN Act, and a similar bill is awaiting consideration in the U.S. Senate.

Employers should review, and where applicable, modify its anti-discrimination, dress code, uniform, and grooming policies to ensure compliance with the CROWN Act.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Neva Stotler
Anna Truckley
