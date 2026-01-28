Barnes & Thornburg Leads TechSource In Acquisition By Salas O'Brien

Barnes & Thornburg represented consulting firm TechSource in its sale to Salas O'Brien, an international employee-owned engineering and technical services firm.

The California-based companies announced the merger on Jan. 21, 2026. The deal strengthens the combined entity's ability to deliver solutions for the most complex federal government and infrastructure challenges.

“For decades, clients have trusted TechSource to deliver excellence on their most critical missions,” Jeffrey Giangiuli, president and CEO of TechSource, said in a statement. “This merger deepens our commitment by uniting TechSource's depth of expertise with Salas O'Brien's engineering scale, allowing us to deliver innovative solutions and support that empowers clients to achieve mission deliver with confidence.”

Founded in 1997, TechSource is comprised of over 500 senior-level scientists, engineers and industry leaders from the national laboratories, federal technology programs and the nuclear industry. Its clients include the Department of Energy, Boeing, General Electric and national labs.

Salas O'Brien was formed in 1975 as an employee-owned firm that provides mechanical, electrical and structural engineering and related consulting to clients in a variety of industries. The company employs nearly 5,000 people worldwide.

The BT team included partner Reid Johnson and associate Haylie English.

