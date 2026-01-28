How Global Service Firms Can Successfully Launch A New Service Line

New service lines are a powerful way to grow, differentiate, and future-proof a firm's practice. Yet it is also one of the most resource-intensive initiatives a firm can undertake. The firm must invest in research and development, marketing, and technologies, and commit scarce talent and partner attention to build the foundation.

The service line leader must be prepared to "go all in", championing the offering, educating colleagues, and building visibility in the market. When executed with intention, however, a new service line can rapidly become a growth engine.

Identify a need

A successful service line begins with clarity about its purpose. Clients rarely buy services, they buy outcomes. The opportunity can be obvious – a regional market gap or a pattern of client requests you are currently turning away. Alternatively, the spark may come from internal passion: someone with a vision for a service they are eager to build and sustain. Service lines thrive on emotional investment and commitment, so don't discount this passion.

Identify and develop your talent

Talent delivers value. Determine who on your team can lead the initiative and who can realistically acquire the skills to perform the work. Many firms underestimate how quickly expertise can develop. If you have performed the service once, you can do it again – and improve over time.

For highly technical or regulated services, the talent plan may require a multi-year investment, whether through advanced certifications, postgraduate education, or recruiting laterally. Treat talent development as part of your launch budget, not an afterthought.

Build and reach your base

Your first clients are almost always the ones you already have. Leverage existing data, including industry, geography, service mix, and revenue, to identify who would benefit most from the new offering. Integrate the service naturally into client touchpoints, planning sessions, and proposals.

At the same time, expand beyond your walls. Join relevant industry groups, participate in associations your ideal buyer trusts, and publish thought leadership that positions your firm as an early authority. Webinars, panel discussions, short guides, and case studies all help establish credibility long before the first engagement is sold.

Track, celebrate, and communicate progress

Momentum drives adoption. Track opportunities, proposals, work won, and revenue from new and existing clients from day one. Success stories build internal awareness and encourage others to cross-sell, so share early wins with the entire firm. Your client-facing employees will become your most effective ambassadors once they understand what the service line does and where it adds value.

Launching a service line is not a one-time announcement; it is a sustained campaign of capability building, storytelling, and relationship development. Make your next launch a success with the right structure, talent, and internal alignment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.