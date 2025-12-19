Celebrate Smart: Tips For Hosting Inclusive Holiday Gatherings

With the holidays approaching, it is a great time of year to take a moment to celebrate and appreciate your colleagues. Workplace holiday parties are an excellent way to do that. They can boost morale, strengthen culture, and promote collegiality. They can also present some challenges. Here are a few helpful tips to keep your holiday celebrations festive and professional.

DO be inclusive. Make sure everyone on your staff can participate in at least some of the fun, understanding that business needs must be met. For example, if particular teams are planning celebrations, make sure there are broader events that the whole workplace can enjoy. If certain employees need to be on call, staggered events are an option to make sure business needs are covered.

DO keep holiday references to more secular, generic terms. Think "happy holidays" rather than "Merry Christmas." The reality is that there are multiple holidays to celebrate this time of year, and keeping phrasing and activities more general will keep the focus on celebrating with your coworkers.

DON'T place a focus on over-imbibing. Things can be festive while remaining professional. If your celebrations will include alcohol, consider including drink tickets or scheduling the event earlier in the day to discourage heavy drinking into the evening hours.

If your celebrations do include alcohol (and even if they don't), DON'T forget to include food! Grazing tables, canapes, and holiday cookies are all great options for larger groups.

DO make sure to promote the event and encourage your staff to attend! A party isn't fun if no one feels like they can tear themselves away from work to enjoy it.

We wish you and your team a joyful, safe, and prosperous holiday season. If you have questions about workplace celebrations or policies, we are here to help.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.