A Look At New California Labor And Employment Laws For 2026

The California Legislature has enacted several new laws that will impact the workplace in 2026. This Holland & Knight alert provides a brief summary of select employment laws that go into effect Jan. 1, 2026, unless stated otherwise.

As of Jan. 1, 2026, the California state minimum wage will increase to $16.90 per hour for all employers, regardless of employee headcount. This also means that as of Jan. 1, 2026, exempt employees in California must be paid a minimum annual salary of $70,304. "Living wage ordinances" in various locales within the state have been enacted, so local standards should be confirmed to ensure compliance with all governing wage requirements. Additionally, the City of Los Angeles Living Wage Ordinance expanded coverage to new categories of entities, including hotel workers, representing a significant expansion of living wage standards to a significant Southern California industry. Senate Bill (SB) 648: Labor Commissioner Authority to Issue Citations for Tip Theft. The California Labor Commissioner will have new, express authority to investigate, issue a citation or file a civil action for gratuities that are unlawfully taken or withheld. Employers who fall short of their obligations regarding tips can face a quick administrative process through a Labor Commissioner "Berman" hearing, with the introduction of specific civil penalties, including fines of $100 for employee per pay period for an initial violation and $250 for each subsequent violation, all in addition to the actual tips and wages owed.

