OSHA Changes Over The Past Half-Century

On April 28, 2026, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) celebrated 55 years of success in significantly decreasing workplace injury and death rates.

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On April 28, 2026, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) celebrated 55 years of success in significantly decreasing workplace injury and death rates. Since the Occupational Safety and Health Act (Act) went into effect on that same date, OSHA standards have become the leading force in preventing daily work-related accidents and deaths. In 1970, Americans experienced 38 work-related deaths per day. That number decreased to 15 work-related deaths per day in 2023.

Over the years, OSHA has developed standards to address workplace risks and hazards that commonly cause injuries and deaths. For instance, in 1992, OSHA’s bloodborne pathogens standard went into effect in response to the increased risks of occupational exposure to communicable diseases such as Hepatitis B, HIV, and other bloodborne pathogens.

Other noteworthy OSHA developments include:

The hazard communication standard for risks of chemical exposure;

Regulations limiting workplace exposure to hazardous substances and air contaminants;

Safety standards for the construction industry;

Machine guarding standards;

Respiratory protection standards;

Fall protection standards;

Electrical hazard standards; and

Recordkeeping standards across all industries.

The General Duty Clause

OSHA also enforces workplace safety standards through the general duty clause, covering issues for which it has no specific standards, such as ergonomics, heat, and workplace violence. Congress enacted the general duty clause to recognize the fact that OSHA can’t adopt rules for every potential hazard. Under this clause, OSHA can cite employers when their practices create unreasonable risks of death or serious injury.

National Emphasis Programs

OSHA also creates national emphasis programs, such as temporary programs that address specific hazards and industries with a high risk of hazards. For example, OSHA recently reissued the national emphasis program addressing indoor and outdoor heat hazards.

Another national emphasis program, in effect since 2023, focuses on warehousing and distribution center operations. In particular, this national emphasis program looks at powered industrial vehicles, material handling, walking and working surfaces, egress availability, and fire protection.

Legal Challenges

OSHA has been subject to legal challenges to its authority to issue and enforce safety regulations over the past few years. However, OSHA authority has remained across administrations to fill the void left by inconsistent efforts in some states to bolster workplace safety, leaving certain issues completely unregulated. Absent OSHA, the incidence of workplace injuries and deaths certainly would be higher.

Promoting Workplace Safety

OSHA hopes that employers genuinely engage in creating workplace safety programs that reduce the risk of workplace injury and death. Rather than responding solely to OSHA investigations and fines, employers should be proactive in avoiding the human cost of workplace injuries, not to mention the economic losses from workers’ compensation, lost work, and employee turnover.

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