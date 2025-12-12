ARTICLE
12 December 2025

LaborSpeak: NYC Council Expands Sick Leave: What Employers Need To Know (Video)

New York City recently enacted changes to the Earned Safe and Sick Time Act that will impact how all private employers provide leave to employees.
Lauren Helen Leyden,Grace Margaret O'Donnell, and Amanda H. Trau
New York City recently enacted changes to the Earned Safe and Sick Time Act that will impact how all private employers provide leave to employees. These amendments expand employee rights and will go into effect February 22, 2026.

