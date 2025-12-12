92% Of Employees Want Guaranteed Income. Are You Ready To Deliver It?

Tamseel Butt’s articles from Alvarez & Marsal are most popular:

Americans are deeply concerned about their financial futures—and our recent research highlights the urgency of addressing retirement income security.

Plan sponsors play a critical role in overcoming educational challenges related to in-plan annuities. Survey findings reveal that a vast majority of participants believe plan sponsors should provide educational training and assessment tools to help determine whether in-plan annuities are appropriate for their individual situations.

Our in-depth conversations with participants revealed several promising strategies for improving educational effectiveness:

Consistent Financial Advisor Engagement

Interactive Planning Tools

Practical Demonstrations

Plan sponsors who tackle these challenges strategically position themselves to create meaningful competitive advantages while genuinely improving participant retirement outcomes.

Originally published 5 December, 2025

