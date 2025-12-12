92% Of Employees Want Guaranteed Income. Are You Ready To Deliver It?

- in United States
- with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Securities & Investment industries
- within Law Department Performance, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Criminal Law topic(s)
Americans are deeply concerned about their financial futures—and our recent research highlights the urgency of addressing retirement income security.
Plan sponsors play a critical role in overcoming educational challenges related to in-plan annuities. Survey findings reveal that a vast majority of participants believe plan sponsors should provide educational training and assessment tools to help determine whether in-plan annuities are appropriate for their individual situations.
Our in-depth conversations with participants revealed several promising strategies for improving educational effectiveness:
- Consistent Financial Advisor Engagement
- Interactive Planning Tools
- Practical Demonstrations
Plan sponsors who tackle these challenges strategically position themselves to create meaningful competitive advantages while genuinely improving participant retirement outcomes.
Originally published 5 December, 2025
