12 December 2025

92% Of Employees Want Guaranteed Income. Are You Ready To Deliver It?

Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

Americans are deeply concerned about their financial futures—and our recent research highlights the urgency of addressing retirement income security.
Tamseel Butt and Chris Taylor
Plan sponsors play a critical role in overcoming educational challenges related to in-plan annuities. Survey findings reveal that a vast majority of participants believe plan sponsors should provide educational training and assessment tools to help determine whether in-plan annuities are appropriate for their individual situations.

Our in-depth conversations with participants revealed several promising strategies for improving educational effectiveness:

  • Consistent Financial Advisor Engagement
  • Interactive Planning Tools
  • Practical Demonstrations

Plan sponsors who tackle these challenges strategically position themselves to create meaningful competitive advantages while genuinely improving participant retirement outcomes.

Originally published 5 December, 2025

