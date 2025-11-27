Qatar Enacts Law No. (22) Of 2025 On Persons With Disabilities

On 5 October 2025, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani enacted Law No. (22) of 2025 concerning Persons with Disabilities (the "Law")— a landmark step toward strengthening social inclusion and equal opportunities for individuals with disabilities in Qatar.

The new Law aligns with both the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and Qatar's National Vision 2030, reinforcing the State's commitment to building an inclusive and equitable society. The Law repeals law no. 2 of 2004 for Persons with Disabilities. The new Law became effective on the 19th of November 2025. The Council of Ministers is expected to issue executive regulations under the Law in the coming months.

Key Highlights

1. Non-Discrimination and Reasonable Accommodation

Discrimination on the basis of disability is defined as any exclusion, restriction, limitation or imposition, on the basis of disability, of any human right or fundamental freedom established by the Constitution and applicable laws, as well as the denial of reasonable accommodation. Employers and public bodies are required to provide reasonable accommodation to ensure equal access to employment, education, and services to persons with a disability. A Person with a disability is defined as anyone who suffers from a long-term physical, mental, intellectual or sensory impairment that prevents them from participating fully and effectively in society. The impairment is considered long-term if it is not expected to disappear within a period of at least 12 months from the date of commencement of treatment and rehabilitation.

Reasonable accommodation refers to the measures, procedures, and adjustments necessary to ensure that persons with disabilities enjoy all human rights and fundamental freedoms established by the Constitution and applicable laws. Importantly, the design of workplaces and facilities must take accessibility into account, and necessary modifications must be made within one year from the date the law takes effect.

2. Accessibility

Organizations must ensure both physical and digital accessibility, including barrier-free workplaces, customer areas, communication systems, and online services. This obligation extends to public and private entities, as well as financial institutions and service providers.

3. Employment Quotas

The Law introduces employment quotas for persons with disabilities who have received vocational training from designated centers. The specific quotas and mechanisms will be defined by the Council of Ministers, but employers should begin assessing current workforce structures and inclusion programs in anticipation of these requirements.

4. Compliance and Penalties

Public and private entities must complete required accessibility modifications within one year from the Law's effective date.

The Law establishes a penalty framework to ensure enforcement of its provisions:

The Ministry of Social Development and Family (the "MSDF") is responsible for enforcement and employees designated by the Attorney General in agreement with the MSDF minister as judicial officers are empowered to investigate violations.

Violations

Violations such as discrimination against persons with disabilities—e.g., denying them employment opportunities or providing unequal treatment—can result in fines.

For instance, under Article 23(2), banks and financial institutions must provide services, information, and banking data in a manner that is accessible, respects privacy, and includes reasonable accommodations. Failure to comply can lead to a fine ofQAR 50,000 as per Article 33. The same fine applies to any other discriminatory action or omission affecting persons with disabilities including:

Failure to provide reasonable accommodation or to complete required accessibility modifications within one year of the Law's entry into force.

Restricting a person's freedom on the basis of disability, except where necessary for treatment or rehabilitation and only with free and informed consent.

Publishing information or images relating to the condition of a person with a disability, their condition, or rehabilitation without their free and informed consent.

Separating a child from a parent on the basis of disability, unless ordered by a court and only when in the best interests of the child.

Restricting the right to form or participate in private associations or to stand for election to its board of directors, except to the extent strictly required by the disability and by law.

Placing a person with a disability in a care home without free and informed consent or a valid court order, subject to the applicable mental health laws.

Discrimination in employment, including denying job opportunities or offering terms or conditions different from those offered to others.

Denying aperson with a disability employed in accordance with this Law any benefits or rights granted to other employees in the same entity.

Engaging in or failing to act in a manner that results in discrimination or inequality on the basis of disability.

Other Violations:

Non-compliance with other provisions can incur fines of up to QAR 100,000, and in cases of severe neglect or abuse resulting in death, penalties may reach QAR 500,000 and/or imprisonment of up to five years. Fines of up to QAR 100,000 apply to acts of violence, exploitation, or conducting research or experiments without free and informed consent and for neglect for deliberate neglect by a responsible caregiver. And a fine of up to QAR 500,000 and/or imprisonment of up to five years applies where deliberate neglect by a responsible caregiver results in the death of a person with a disability.

Complaint and Enforcement Mechanisms:

Persons with disabilities have the right to file complaints regarding violations. Some employees of the Ministry will be designated as judicial officers to investigate and enforce compliance.

Persons with disabilities also have the right to resort to the courts to enforce any rights guaranteed under the Constitution or the Law.

Liability:

Both the actual manager responsible and the legal entity can be held accountable for actions taken by employees or representatives on their behalf.

What This Means for Your Organization

To align with the requirements of Law No. (22) of 2025 and ensure compliance, your organization should consider the following steps:

Non-Discrimination and Accommodation:

Ensure your HR, governance, and operational policies explicitly reflect non-discrimination, inclusion, and reasonable accommodation obligations.

Accessibility Audits:

Conduct thorough assessments of your physical facilities, digital platforms, and internal systems to identify and address gaps in accessibility.

Accommodation Strategy:

Designate HR or compliance focal points to manage accommodation requests and ensure consistent implementation of accessibility measures.

Training Programs:

Implement targeted training for management and staff to raise awareness of disability inclusion obligations and the practical steps required to meet them.

Employment Quotas:

Begin reviewing workforce composition and recruitment processes to ensure readiness for the quotas for persons with disabilities, once officially defined by the Council of Ministers.

Strategic Considerations

Compliance with the Law is not just a legal requirement—it also demonstrates your organization's leadership in inclusion, strengthens your ESG profile, and enhances your reputation as an employer of choice in Qatar.

We can work with you to assess your current practices, identify gaps, and develop practical strategies to ensure compliance and readiness under this new legal framework. Please feel free to reach out to discuss how these requirements may specifically impact your organization.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.