10 November 2025

Can Attorney-Client Privilege Apply To Internal Complaint Investigations? Separating Fact From Fiction

A chief concern for employers conducting internal investigations is often whether the investigation will be subject to the attorney-client privilege.
Shauna R. Amon and Christina Silva
November 04, 2025 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM PST

San Diego, CA
United States

A chief concern for employers conducting internal investigations is often whether the investigation will be subject to the attorney-client privilege. Despite efforts to cloak investigative materials in privilege to protect them from disclosure, these efforts are often either partly or wholly ineffective.

This session examines the law concerning attorney-client privilege in internal investigations and the means companies can employ to protect investigative materials. Explore better ways and best practices for protecting legitimately privileged communications during an investigation.

Shauna R. Amon
Christina Silva
