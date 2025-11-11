ARTICLE
11 November 2025

DOL Restores OFLC Operations During Government Shutdown

OD
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Contributor

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart logo
Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.
Explore Firm Details
On October 31, 2025, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced the resumption of processing for employer requests related to prevailing wage determinations and labor certifications for both temporary and permanent employment.
United States Employment and HR
Corona C. Wang
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart are most popular:
  • within Consumer Protection topic(s)

On October 31, 2025, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced the resumption of processing for employer requests related to prevailing wage determinations and labor certifications for both temporary and permanent employment.

Previously, the Office of Foreign Labor Certification's (OFLC) Foreign Labor Application Gateway (FLAG) system was taken offline at the outset of the government shutdown on October 1, 2025. During the outage, users were unable to submit new applications or access information associated with pending filings.

Quick Hits

  • Users of the FLAG system are now able to prepare and submit new requests related to temporary and permanent employment applications, including PERM, H-2A, and H-2B labor certifications.
  • The FLAG system is accepting and processing new labor condition applications (LCAs) for the H-1B, E-3, and H-1B1 categories.
  • The DOL has cautioned that stakeholders might experience longer-than-normal processing and response times as systems return to full operational status.

Key Takeaways

Employers may now resume filing applications for PERM, H-2A, and H-2B labor certifications, as well as requests for prevailing wage determinations. LCAs can now also be submitted and are being processed in the FLAG system. Ongoing agency updates could affect filing strategies as operations return to normal.

Ogletree Deakins' Immigration Practice Group will continue to monitor developments and will publish updates on the Immigration blog as additional information becomes available.

This article and more information on how the Trump administration's actions impact employers can be found on Ogletree Deakins' Administration Resource Hub.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Corona C. Wang
Corona C. Wang
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More