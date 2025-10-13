ARTICLE
13 October 2025

Senate Committee Approves Two NLRB Nominees, Agency Still Lacks Quorum

Rachel Roney
On Oct. 9, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) held a vote on President Donald Trump's picks for the General Counsel of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and one available Board seat.

The committee voted 12-11 in favor of both Crystal Carey's nomination for NLRB General Counsel and James Murphy's nomination to fill one of four vacant seats on the Board. Carey will take over for interim Acting General Counsel Bill Cowen.

With Murphy's approval, the Board will now consist of two members — David Prouty being the only other Board member at this time. Even with Murphy's nomination, the Board still lacks a quorum and is unable to issue rulings without a third member.

HELP Committee Chairman Dr. Bill Cassidy sidelined Scott Mayer, President Trump's nomination for a second available Board seat, from a vote prior to the session this morning. At his nomination hearing on Oct. 1, Mayer sat in the hot seat as senators from both sides of the aisle criticized and questioned him over his involvement as Boeing's Chief Labor Counsel during the workers' ongoing strike with the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers. We have yet to hear whether or when President Trump will select another candidate.

Rachel Roney
