Wells Fargo Removes All Diversity Language From Website

An examination of Wells Fargo's website reveals that the company has quietly removed all language related to diversity. The company previously had a DEI program page, but it has now rebranded the program as one of "inclusion and accessibility."

Earlier this year, Wells Fargo announced that hiring managers no longer had to consider diverse candidates for upper-level positions. In August, protestors targeted the company, arguing for reinstatement of the hiring policy and its environmental commitments.

Wells Fargo also removed a section of its website that celebrated its long history of diversity and inclusion. That section included information about its historical support for the first national organization for lesbians, Japanese-Americans held in U.S. concentration camps, and Spanish-speaking clients, dating back to the 1800s.

