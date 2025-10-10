ARTICLE
10 October 2025

Wells Fargo Removes All Diversity Language From Website

HB
Hall Benefits Law

Contributor

Hall Benefits Law logo
Strategically designed, legally compliant benefit plans are the cornerstone of long-term business stability and growth. As such, HBL provides comprehensive legal guidance on benefits in M&A, ESOPs, executive compensation, health and welfare benefits, retirement plans, and ERISA litigation matters. Responsive, relationship-driven counsel is the calling card of the Firm.
Explore Firm Details
An examination of Wells Fargo's website reveals that the company has quietly removed all language related to diversity.
United States Employment and HR
Hall Benefits Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Hall Benefits Law’s articles from Hall Benefits Law are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Utilities industries
Hall Benefits Law are most popular:
  • within Finance and Banking topic(s)

An examination of Wells Fargo's website reveals that the company has quietly removed all language related to diversity. The company previously had a DEI program page, but it has now rebranded the program as one of "inclusion and accessibility."

Earlier this year, Wells Fargo announced that hiring managers no longer had to consider diverse candidates for upper-level positions. In August, protestors targeted the company, arguing for reinstatement of the hiring policy and its environmental commitments.

Wells Fargo also removed a section of its website that celebrated its long history of diversity and inclusion. That section included information about its historical support for the first national organization for lesbians, Japanese-Americans held in U.S. concentration camps, and Spanish-speaking clients, dating back to the 1800s.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Hall Benefits Law
Hall Benefits Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More