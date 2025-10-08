Delaware Joins Pay Transparency Wave: New Law Effective 2027

On September 26, 2025, Delaware Governor Matt Meyer signed House Substitute No. 2 to House Bill 105, adding Delaware to the growing list of states with pay transparency obligations for employers.

Beginning in 2027, employers will be required to include the pay range and a general description of benefits and other compensation in all job postings. The law applies to Delaware-based positions and certain remote roles offered by Delaware employers, with limited exceptions. Employers will also be subject to new recordkeeping requirements. The Delaware Department of Labor is tasked with enforcement and issuing regulations and administrative procedures.

Although the law does not take effect until 2027, employers may wish to prepare in advance. Reviewing job posting practices and updating compensation documentation may help ensure effective implementation and compliance when the new requirements take effect.

