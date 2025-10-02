LaborSpeak: FTC's Letter Concerning Healthcare Non-Competes (Video)

In this installment we explore how the FTC voted to drop appeals defending its nationwide ban, but also launched an enforcement action against non-compete agreements...

In this installment we explore how the FTC voted to drop appeals defending its nationwide ban, but also launched an enforcement action against non-compete agreements, and sent letters to several large healthcare employers and staffing firms urging them to review their non-compete agreements.

