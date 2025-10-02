GT's The Performance Review Episode 33: Benefits Essentials For California Employers (Podcast)

You are invited to listen to Episode 33 of Greenberg Traurig's The Performance Review Podcast, "Benefits Essentials for California Employers."

In this episode of Performance Review, hosts Brian Kelly and Michael Wertheim welcome their first guest, benefits attorney Stephanie Ahmad, for a deep dive into the world of employee benefits. From health coverage requirements under the Affordable Care Act to retirement savings through 401(k) plans and California's CalSavers program, Stephanie breaks down what employers need to know to stay compliant while supporting their teams. Plus, in true Performance Review style, the conversation adds a pop culture twist: what the cult classic Bring It On can teach us about competition in benefits for top talent.

