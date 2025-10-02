In this week's episode of OK at Work, Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger, attorneys at Offit Kurman, discuss the intricacies of cease and desist letters. They delve into when and why these letters are used, the practical realities of deploying them, and the importance of a case-specific analysis. The conversation highlights the strategic considerations necessary before sending a cease and desist letter, such as whether it will stop the unwanted behavior or potentially escalate the situation. They also discuss the timing and potential consequences of such actions, emphasizing the need for a thoughtful approach to achieve desired outcomes.
2 October 2025
The Art Of The Cease And Desist (Video)
