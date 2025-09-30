Policy Week In Review – September 26, 2025

The Policy Week in Review, prepared by Littler's Workplace Policy Institute (WPI), sets forth WPI's updates on federal, state, and local matters.

Chair Cassidy Sends Letter to Governor Hochul Regarding NY's "NLRB Trigger Bill"

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), chair of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, wrote a letter to New York Governor Kathy Hochul regarding the law (Senate Bill 8034A) she signed on September 5, 2025 that expands the jurisdictional reach of the state's Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) to cover all private-sector labor relations matters, except those where the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) "successfully asserts jurisdiction" through a federal court order. The letter asserts questions related to the law's jurisdictional basis, cost, and impact on workers and requests answers by October 8, 2025. Chair Cassidy states, "Infringing on NLRB's jurisdiction undermines processes enshrined in federal law that protect workers, and falsely suggests to workers that PERB decisions can provide a legal resolution." For further analysis of the NY law, read our ASAP here.

White House Nominees Set to Advance in the Senate

On Monday, September 29, 2025, the U.S. Senate, pursuant to S. Res. 412, is expected to vote on an extensive list of pending nominees, which includes the following Department of Labor nominees: Jonathan Berry to be solicitor of Labor; Andrew Rogers to be administrator of Wage and Hour Division; David Keeling to be assistant secretary of Labor for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration; Wayne Palmer to be assistant secretary of Labor for Mine Safety and Health; David Castillo to be chief financial officer at the DOL; and Julie Hocker to be an assistant secretary of Labor. The list also includes Brittany Panuccio to be a member of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for a term expiring July 1, 2029. If Panuccio is confirmed, a quorum will be restored at the EEOC, which will allow Acting Chair Andrea Lucas to advance her stated priorities.

Senate Confirmation Hearing Set for NLRB Nominees

Additionally, the Senate HELP Committee will hold a confirmation hearing on October 1, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET on the following White House nominees: Scott Mayer and James Murphy to be members of the National Labor Relations Board; and Rosario Palmieri to be assistant secretary of Labor for Policy at the U.S. Department of Labor. You can click here to watch the live hearing.

Chair Walberg Continues Oversight Investigation on SEIU Hiring Practices

U.S. House of Representatives Education and Workforce Committee Chair Tim Walberg (R-MI) sent a letter to the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 87 regarding its hiring of a registered sex offender to serve as its business agent. In the letter, Chair Walberg writes, "Given the vulnerable populations many SEIU workers serve, this seems especially inappropriate, and the Committee seeks to understand how this occurred and whether reforms to the Labor-Management Reporting and Disclosure Act (LMRDA) are necessary."

Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-PA) Reintroduced Bipartisan Bill to Address Critical Labor Shortages

Given the ongoing labor shortages in essential industries within the service sector of the economy, Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-PA) reintroduced the Essential Workers for Economic Advancement Act (EWEA), which would create a market-driven temporary visa worker program that adapts to economic conditions. The bill would create a new H-2C nonimmigrant visa, which would match workers with employers that prove their open jobs have gone unfilled for three consecutive months and in areas where the unemployment rate is 7.9% or less.