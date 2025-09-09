ARTICLE
9 September 2025

Monthly Roundup (August 2025)

GG
Groom Law Group

Contributor

Groom Law Group logo
Groom Law is the nation’s preeminent benefits, retirement, and health care law firm. We built our success over decades of solving complex ERISA/employee benefits challenges in the public and private sectors, providing innovative legal solutions, value, and true partnership to our clients every step of the way.
Explore Firm Details
We've rounded up our latest resources into one place so that you don't have to! In case you missed any of our updates from last month, read on.
United States Employment and HR
Groom Law Group
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

We've rounded up our latest resources into one place so that you don't have to! In case you missed any of our updates from last month, read on.

Executive Order Directs Regulators to Expand Access to Alternative Assets in 401(k) Plans
August 8, 2025

 Sixth Circuit Embraces Fourth Circuit's Equitable Remedies Framework Advanced by Groom Law Group in Rose v. PSA
August 11, 2025

Groom: In Brief Blog

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Groom Law Group
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More