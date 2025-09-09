Monthly Roundup (August 2025)

We've rounded up our latest resources into one place so that you don't have to! In case you missed any of our updates from last month, read on.
Executive Order Directs Regulators to Expand Access to Alternative
Assets in 401(k) Plans
August 8, 2025
Sixth Circuit Embraces Fourth Circuit's Equitable Remedies Framework Advanced by Groom Law Group in Rose v. PSA
August 11, 2025
- Braidwood Sent Back to District Court
- Court Stays Certain Provisions of the Market Integrity Rule
- Educational Assistance Programs Just Got Better
- Form 1099-MISC Reporting Threshold Gets A Big Lift
- Nebraska Paid Sick Leave Compliance Begins September 15
- Non-Enforcement Relief for Short-Term Limited Duration Insurance
- NQTL Comparative Analyses Still Required Despite MHPAEA Enforcement Relief
- PR Treasury Provides Guidance on Impact of SECURE 2.0 Amendments
- President Trump Announces Actions to Reduce Prescription Drug Prices
- Restrictive IRS Position on Funding Post-Retirement Medical Benefits
- The Million Dollar Payout for COBRA Notices
- The New “Part 2” Enforcer
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.